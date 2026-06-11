LogicManager Leads Workshop Helping Risk Teams Replace Static Board Reports With Continuous Risk Oversight

LogicManager is helping organizations modernize board reporting by turning it from a manual, static and time-consuming reporting exercise into a live oversight capability powered by connected risk data, core process alignment, Insight Workbenches, Completeness Checker and Risk Ripple Intelligence.

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogicManager, an enterprise risk management software provider, is redefining board reporting by eliminating the need for teams to chase updates and manually assemble reports each quarter. To this end, they have released an advisory workshop on building a board-ready system. With LogicManager's ERM system, board reporting becomes an automated output that provides leadership with real-time, comprehensive risk and control information.

Why Do Risk Teams Struggle With Board Reporting?

Board reporting breaks down when risk data resides in disconnected systems, forcing teams to perform time-consuming manual work each quarter. In one case shared through LogicManager's advisory workshop, a risk champion spent roughly 40 hours each quarter cleaning, reconciling and assembling board data, with that manual reconciliation consuming approximately 15% of payroll.

A Completeness Checker analysis on the same organization revealed that 15%-20% of risks had no assigned owner, no active controls or no current status. These gaps leave leadership with an incomplete and unreliable picture of organizational risk.

How Does LogicManager Help Organizations Build Board-Ready Risk Programs?

LogicManager addresses board reporting challenges by aligning core processes and enabling two-way synchronization, keeping risk data current without manual intervention. Its Insight Workbenches let risk leaders present structured board reports while keeping live views available to answer follow-up questions in real time. Easy Button functionality establishes system guardrails, assigns ownership to the right parties and ensures that changes propagate automatically across the program.

Regulatory frameworks, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA)-style requirements, are increasingly demanding continuous monitoring over periodic documentation, and LogicManager's connected ERM platform gives risk teams the infrastructure to meet that standard. Risk professionals can access the advisory workshop on demand to begin building a board-ready risk management system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about enterprise risk management software and the problems it helps organizations solve.

What problems does ERM software solve?

Enterprise risk management software solves challenges including manual data reconciliation, fragmented risk visibility, orphaned risks and the inability to answer board questions in real time. Connected ERM platforms automate reporting workflows, align risk ownership across the organization and provide the continuous monitoring capabilities that modern regulatory standards require.

How does LogicManager differ from other ERM solutions?

LogicManager takes a risk-based approach that connects programs across departments rather than creating isolated silos. The platform pairs a configurable risk library with no-code integrations across more than 50 applications and includes expert advisory analyst support at no additional cost.

About LogicManager

LogicManager is an enterprise risk management software provider dedicated to helping organizations build connected, non-siloed risk programs. Its platform includes configurable risk libraries, no-code integrations with more than 50 third-party applications, automated AI-driven insights and included advisory analyst support with no hidden fees.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, LogicManager, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.logicmanager.com/

SOURCE LogicManager