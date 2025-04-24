Logistics Provider, MyCourier Inc Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

As tariffs disrupt supply chains, a resilient business model ensures a bright future for the next chapter of the GTA based last-mile carrier.
OAKVILLE, ON , April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month marks a milestone moment for the GTA based logistics company MyCourier Inc. Five years ago, in the face of the upheavals presented by the 2020 COVID pandemic, MyCourier was born into a fast-changing logistics industry to serve a growing need of last-mile delivery. Since then, the company has grown into a carrier partner for marketplace vendors, large retailers and 3pl's. Founder and CEO Moatassem Moatez commented on the growth of the organization, "In the past 5 years we have nurtured growth by looking for needs in the marketplace, building a solid foundation with the right people, and investing in system and back-end operational support that allowed us to really represent our customer in the best way possible."
MyCourier's believes it's strengths to endure is based in a purposeful focus on continuous performance improvement. MyCourier COO Ramy Eissa commented on the operational innovations taking place at MyCourier, "we want to be a top last-mile delivery company in Canada. We built a system called DPI, Dynamic Performance Improvement, to make sure we are ahead of the game when it comes to monitoring performance. It gives us the ability to anticipate our client's needs to continuously implement delivery improvements."
When asked about the resiliency of the MyCourier, Moatez commented, " … our ability to improve and add value to our clients has been key to our rapid growth and gives us a model well positioned for service changes coming to the industry" he added, "It's the interconnectedness and complex network of operators across Canada's that keep our industry thriving. We see ourselves as partners to other carriers. Our model is even more important now with the carrier diversifications and routing transitions that will be coming to the industry."
Commenting on the future of the MyCourier organization, Moatez stated "My goal now with this company is to be a multi-solution logistics company, part of it we can grow organically, part of it could be through strategic acquisition, but the key to this business – and I learned this from my clients – is to serve the needs of my clients, provide an exceptional experience for people, and I want to serve the whole community and be a positive contributor to a thriving industry."
MyCourier has celebrated their 5-year milestone with a brand change and website update reflecting the business transitions that have taken place over the past years in the service offerings, brand promise and value position they offer their clients.
MyCourier Inc. – A resourceful and adaptable carrier partner, MyCourier helps retailers, marketplace vendors, and 3PL's move goods from distribution centres, to warehouses to front-door delivery with flexible capacity, a fleet of well-maintained vehicles and responsive performance tracking technology. Specialized services include small parcel delivery and big and bulky capabilities, across Ontario's Greater Toronto Area and Greater Golden Horseshoe. MyCourier provides expertly trained people on the ground, an established process and a hands-on responsive approach, that everyday drives efficiency and value for our clients.
