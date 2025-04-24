Logistics Provider, MyCourier Inc Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary

When asked about the resiliency of the MyCourier, Moatez commented, " … our ability to improve and add value to our clients has been key to our rapid growth and gives us a model well positioned for service changes coming to the industry" Post this

When asked about the resiliency of the MyCourier, Moatez commented, " … our ability to improve and add value to our clients has been key to our rapid growth and gives us a model well positioned for service changes coming to the industry" he added, "It's the interconnectedness and complex network of operators across Canada's that keep our industry thriving. We see ourselves as partners to other carriers. Our model is even more important now with the carrier diversifications and routing transitions that will be coming to the industry."

Commenting on the future of the MyCourier organization, Moatez stated "My goal now with this company is to be a multi-solution logistics company, part of it we can grow organically, part of it could be through strategic acquisition, but the key to this business – and I learned this from my clients – is to serve the needs of my clients, provide an exceptional experience for people, and I want to serve the whole community and be a positive contributor to a thriving industry."

MyCourier has celebrated their 5-year milestone with a brand change and website update reflecting the business transitions that have taken place over the past years in the service offerings, brand promise and value position they offer their clients.

MyCourier Inc. – A resourceful and adaptable carrier partner, MyCourier helps retailers, marketplace vendors, and 3PL's move goods from distribution centres, to warehouses to front-door delivery with flexible capacity, a fleet of well-maintained vehicles and responsive performance tracking technology. Specialized services include small parcel delivery and big and bulky capabilities, across Ontario's Greater Toronto Area and Greater Golden Horseshoe. MyCourier provides expertly trained people on the ground, an established process and a hands-on responsive approach, that everyday drives efficiency and value for our clients.

