Logiwa Appoints Supply Chain Veteran Mike Honious to Board of Directors

"Mike's operational expertise running large-scale 3PL operations makes him uniquely qualified to guide our technology innovation," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. "He understands firsthand the limitations of legacy WMS platforms—the endless customization cycles, the professional services fees, the inability to scale efficiently. Our headless architecture solves these exact problems. Mike's strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue disrupting the market with technology that enables 3PLs to configure, not customize, and to deploy new clients in weeks rather than months."

During his tenure at GEODIS, Honious led the digital transformation of North American operations, positioning the company as a leader in e-commerce logistics while driving profitable growth and operational excellence. His deep understanding of 3PL operational challenges—from multi-client warehouse complexity to technology integration barriers—aligns perfectly with Logiwa's technology-first approach to solving these problems through headless architecture, AI-driven optimization, and an extensive integration ecosystem.

Prior to GEODIS, Honious spent 13 years at Gap Inc. in senior-level operations and engineering roles. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from the University of Dayton and completed executive education at Harvard Business School. Honious currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's Nashville Branch, as well as Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and LEAD Public Schools.

"Throughout my career leading 3PL operations, I've experienced how technology can either enable or constrain growth," said Mike Honious. "Legacy WMS platforms lock 3PLs into expensive customization cycles that delay client onboarding and limit scalability. What sets Logiwa apart is their headless, API-first architecture combined with AI-driven optimization that actually works in complex, dynamic multi-tenant environments. The platform's ability to handle diverse client requirements through configuration and integrations—rather than custom coding—represents a fundamental shift in how fulfillment technology should operate. This enables 3PLs to onboard clients rapidly and scale efficiently, which directly translates to improved margins and competitive advantage."

Honious joins Logiwa's board as the company accelerates adoption among 3PLs and fulfillment networks seeking to escape the limitations of legacy technology. Logiwa IO's headless architecture, featuring REST APIs, seamless ERP/TMS/OMS connectivity, and a robust robotics integration framework, enables 3PLs to build modern, composable technology stacks without the professional services fees and lengthy implementation timelines that burden traditional platforms. With rapid deployment capabilities that can onboard new clients in days rather than months, Logiwa delivers the agility 3PLs need to compete in today's market.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com.

