Logiwa CEO Erhan Musaoglu to Present on AI's Transformative Role in Warehouse Management at PARCEL Forum 2025

"While the industry drowns in AI speculation, we're delivering real results," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. "At PARCEL Forum, I'll pull back the curtain on how our AI is actually transforming warehouse operations right now. In a market flooded with promises, 3PLs need proven solutions that deliver immediate impact, and that's exactly what I'll be sharing."

Real Results That Define Industry Leadership

Powered by AI, Logiwa IO sets new benchmarks for warehouse performance, delivering transformational outcomes for leading 3PLs. Flexport achieved a remarkable 15% increase in pick rates across all facilities, translating to $1,300 in savings for every 10,000 order lines, while eShipper+ saw 73% improvement in D2C processing time. Beyond AI-powered efficiency gains, Logiwa IO's rapid implementation enables Flexport to onboard warehouses in just six weeks each, with Radial slashing client onboarding time by 90%. These results represent the new standard for forward-thinking logistics providers.

In addition to the educational session, Logiwa will co-host a happy hour with Enveyo, a leading shipping optimization software provider. The event will take place on Monday, September 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Topgolf in Schaumburg. This will be an excellent opportunity for networking with industry peers in a relaxed and engaging setting. To request a spot, please visit the Enveyo events page.

For those attending PARCEL Forum, stop by booth 628, view a demo of Logiwa IO, and be entered for a chance to win a pair of Meta Ray-Bans.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com.

About PARCEL Forum '25

PARCEL Forum 2025 is a three-day event focused on small-package fulfillment, logistics, and e-commerce. It brings together professionals from various sectors to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in PARCEL shipping and delivery. The event will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois, from Sept. 8-10.

Media Contact

Sarah Hale, Logiwa, 1 815-207-1961, [email protected], www.logiwa.com

