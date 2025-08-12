Logiwa Inc. Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Our repeat appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful affirmation of Logiwa's growth and leadership in AI-powered fulfillment technology, This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication and the confidence our customers and partners have in us, said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. Post this

"Our repeat appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful affirmation of Logiwa's growth and leadership in AI-powered fulfillment technology," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication and the confidence our customers and partners have in us. With our AI-driven solutions, we're enabling 3PLs like Radial to onboard warehouses in weeks and helping eShipper+ achieve 73% faster order processing. We're committed to revolutionizing fulfillment operations, boosting operational efficiency, and empowering our partners to truly fulfill brilliantly in this rapidly changing market."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies added more than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Logiwa IO's AI-orchestrated fulfillment platform stands as the definitive choice for ambitious 3PLs seeking intelligent optimization, enabling customers like Radial, ShipCube, and eShipper+ to achieve remarkable financial results.

Lightning-Fast Warehouse Onboarding

Logiwa IO's AI-powered orchestration revolutionizes how 3PLs expand their networks with unprecedented client onboarding speed and intelligent optimization. ECommerce leader Radial leveraged Logiwa's accelerators to slash typical client onboarding time by 90%. As David Welsh, Vice President of Operations at Radial, notes, Logiwa's technology "allows us to deliver immediate value while our competitors are still configuring their systems."

AI-Powered Optimization That Maximizes Efficiency Regardless of Staffing

Logiwa IO's AI-driven optimization delivers consistent performance improvements regardless of staffing levels, transforming warehouses from chaotic environments into orchestrated "symphonies" of efficiency. Through intelligent AI orchestration, one large multinational 3PL achieved a remarkable 15% increase in pick rates across all buildings, with AI continuously optimizing workflows in real-time.

Location-Level Multitenancy for Unlimited Scalable Growth

Logiwa IO's dynamic multitenancy feature allows multiple clients' inventory to coexist within the same bin while maintaining complete data separation and custom workflows. This robust scalability enabled one customer to expand its network by over 100% in months while onboarding over 1,500 new associates. The platform's unified B2C and B2B fulfillment capabilities position partners to confidently pursue enterprise contracts and accelerated growth.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Methodology Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com.

About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

