Logiwa Named a 2025 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

"For twenty-three consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent — coming from all areas of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named as one of the 100 Great!"

Logiwa's AI-orchestrated platform has demonstrated its impact through real-world results, with customers achieving dramatic improvements in operational speed and scalability. The platform's intelligent optimization has enabled large multinational 3PLs to boost warehouse pick rates significantly while maintaining performance regardless of staffing challenges.

"This recognition from SupplyChainBrain validates our commitment to delivering AI-orchestrated fulfillment solutions that drive measurable results for our customers," said Chris Sullivan, VP of Customer Success at Logiwa. "We've seen customers rapidly scale their operations and transform their warehouse environments into highly efficient, orchestrated systems that deliver consistent performance even during periods of explosive growth."

Logiwa is featured in the August 2025 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as a celebrated member of this year's list. The list is composed of vendors of products, services, and technology who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to helping their customers solve complex supply and demand problems. See the publication at: https://www.supplychainbrain.com/publications/2/editions/33

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment technology, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to scale operations in the digital era. Logiwa elevates digital warehousing to new heights, ensuring dynamic and efficient fulfillment processes. Our commitment to AI-driven technology, combined with a focus on customer-centricity, equips businesses to adeptly navigate and excel in rapidly changing market landscapes. Discover the future of smart fulfillment and how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO at www.logiwa.com.

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain is today's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature. https://www.supplychainbrain.com/

Media Contact

