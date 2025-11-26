Logiwa Partners with Kardex to Optimize AutoStore Warehouse Automation, Projecting 30% Efficiency Gains for Clients

"This partnership [with Kardex] represents a significant leap forward in warehouse optimization," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO and founder of Logiwa. "This 30 percent projected efficiency gain is a testament to the power of smart, data-driven logistics." Post this

High-velocity automated systems such as AutoStore, which use robots to retrieve inventory bins from a high-density cube, are essential for modern e-commerce fulfillment. However, their efficiency is highly dependent on the intelligence of the order batching. Inefficient batching can lead to excessive robot tasks, increased equipment maintenance, and higher labor costs at picking stations.

FulfillX orchestrates all robot and workstation activity across all AutoStore systems empowered by Kardex, and will now leverage Logiwa IO's sophisticated batching algorithms to intelligently group and sequence orders before they are sent to the AutoStore environment. By optimizing how orders are batched, the system can fulfill the same volume with significantly fewer picking requests. This optimization reduces the number of bins sent to the port, minimizing robot movement and lowering the human labor required for picking items from each bin.

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in warehouse optimization," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO and founder of Logiwa. "We are providing Kardex clients with a powerful tool to maximize the ROI on their automation investment. By running fewer, smarter picking requests, they reduce mechanical wear on their robots and cut down on labor costs, directly impacting the bottom line. This 30 percent projected efficiency gain is a testament to the power of smart, data-driven logistics."

The collaboration enables Kardex to enhance its already powerful AutoStore solutions with a new layer of software intelligence, offering clients a more streamlined and cost-effective operation.

"Integrating Logiwa's best-in-class batching logic allows us to add even more intelligence to our automated solutions," said TJ Fanning, Vice President of Sales and Consulting at Kardex. "This collaboration enables us to offer our clients a more cost-effective operation, reducing the total cost of ownership for their automation and ensuring they can meet peak demands without unnecessary capital expenditure on additional robots."

The partnership also marks a milestone for Logiwa as its first true headless implementation. Kardex is accessing Logiwa IO's batching logic as a standalone, API-first service, demonstrating the flexibility and modularity of Logiwa's cloud-native architecture. This "headless" approach allows best-of-breed technology partners like Kardex to integrate specific microservices without adopting an entire WMS.

