Logiwa's AI-Powered Platform Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Report for Slashing 3PL Client Onboarding from Months to Weeks

"The 3PL market is experiencing a fundamental shift—speed to onboarding is now speed to revenue," said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO of Logiwa. "When a 3PL can onboard a new client in 15 days instead of six months, they're not just improving operational efficiency—they're capturing contracts that would otherwise go to competitors. Our inclusion in the Gartner Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant validates what our customers already know: Logiwa IO eliminates the implementation bottleneck that costs 3PLs millions in lost revenue opportunities. While legacy systems force 3PLs to turn away prospects or risk disappointing new clients with delayed launches, Logiwa-powered operations like ShipCube, eShipper+, and Left Brain Logistics are delivering immediate value and winning competitive deals based on their technology advantage."

The Revenue Cost of Slow Implementation and Onboarding

Traditional WMS platforms require 6 months to implement, delaying a 3PL's ability to compete for new business. Once operational, they add months of complexity when onboarding each new client due to configuration requirements and custom integrations.

Logiwa IO addresses both bottlenecks with streamlined implementation and multitenant architecture that enables client onboarding in days—allowing 3PLs to capture time-sensitive contracts that competitors miss.

Logiwa IO: Engineered for Revenue Velocity

Logiwa IO is designed for organizations where speed directly impacts revenue growth. The platform supports e-commerce, retail, and B2B distribution with functionality spanning multitenant fulfillment, AI-organized workflows, returns management, and advanced packaging.

Key Differentiators Highlighted in the Report:

Accelerated Time to Revenue: Standardized configurations reduce implementation timelines from months to weeks, allowing 3PLs to capture time-sensitive opportunities faster.

AI-Driven Optimization: AI-based directed putaway and smart picking optimize storage and routing in real time based on SKU velocity and order patterns, improving efficiency from day one.

Multitenant Scalability: Dynamic multitenant operations maximize warehouse density, with enterprise customers expanding networks by over 100% while onboarding 1,500+ associates.

According to the Gartner report, "Logiwa places particular emphasis on improving time to launch, supporting multitenant operations, and incorporating AI to enhance productivity."

About the Gartner Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Gartner, Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Rishabh Narang, Simon Tunstall, Federica Stufano, 19 September 2025.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is a leader in cloud-native fulfillment management systems, revolutionizing high-volume fulfillment for B2B and B2C fulfillment networks, direct-to-consumer brands, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs). Our flagship product, Logiwa IO, is an advanced Fulfillment Management System (FMS) designed to eliminate the implementation bottleneck that delays revenue and limits growth. Through AI-driven optimization, intelligent multitenancy, and accelerated deployment capabilities, Logiwa enables 3PLs to onboard clients 90% faster than industry averages—transforming implementation speed into competitive advantage. Discover how you can fulfill brilliantly with Logiwa IO atwww.logiwa.com.

