Logos Faith Development Taps Walker & Dunlop to Raise $400 Million Dollars to develop Affordable Housing on Church Land

As part of this engagement, Walker & Dunlop is assisting Logos Development identify, structure, and negotiate the necessary debt and equity capital to ensure the successful development of these properties.

"We are thrilled to be exclusively engaged with Walker & Dunlop," said Pastor Porter, Managing Partner of Logos Development. "Their expertise and proven record are invaluable. We want to only collaborate and partner with the best in the industry."

Walker & Dunlop's team is being led by Chris Montes, a Los Angeles based Mortgage Banker with over 12 years of experience in the commercial banking industry. "Logos Development has a very unique business model. They are community based and their collaboration with various churches, denominations, and non-profits give them a competitive edge on land site control over many properties, with a low cost to build and most importantly on making a meaningful impact for those who need it most." said Chris Montes, Senior Director of Real Estate Finance at Walker & Dunlop. "They are both innovative and impactful in all that they are doing."

The exclusive engagement underscores Logos Development's mission to re-envision, reimagine, and repurpose church land to build vibrant, equitable communities.

About Logos Faith Development LLC

Logos Development is a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm dedicated to creating sustainable, inclusive communities. Led by Pastor Martin Porter, the company focuses on mixed-income housing developments that provide quality living spaces while fostering community growth and development.

About Walker & Dunlop:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

