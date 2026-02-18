Logos Living Capital Expands to 36 Communities Across 13 States, Surpassing More than 2,200 Licensed Beds

Logos growth has been driven by a disciplined approach of investing in strong-in place cash flow with operational upside," said Vineet Bedi, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Logos. Post this

"The firm's growth has been driven by a disciplined approach of investing in strong-in place cash flow with operational upside through industry partnerships that we have developed over the last three decades in healthcare real estate across the private and public markets. Scale alone is not our objective. Rather, we provide a one-stop shop solution through our vertically integrated model with an eye on operations first, which we view as the chassis of senior housing," said Vineet Bedi, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Logos.

Portfolio Snapshot:

36 communities across 13 states

Focus on East Coast, Southeast and Midwest with a hyper-regionalized approach to maximizing operations via geographic clusters

More than 2,200 licensed beds

Mix of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care

Focus on intermediate-term value creation through efficient management and maximizing resident experience to age in place

"We believe senior housing is in the midst of a compelling investment window which is supported by a significant supply-demand imbalance," Bedi added. "While buyer competition has increased, we believe the most overlooked and under-optimized assets are facilities where hands-on ownership and strong operator alignment can unlock value. We believe our disciplined approach and long-standing relationships with owners, operators and lending partners will allow us to continue to grow very methodically. We are in the hospitality and care business first and foremost, with an eye to enhance the resident experience while maximizing value for our stakeholders."

About Logos Living Capital:

Logos Living Capital, along with its affiliates, Principals, and a consortium of private investors (collectively referred to as "Logos") focus exclusively on senior housing communities across the United States, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Logos targets communities with clear intermediate-term value creation opportunities through economies of scale and a regionalized approach to management on a facility-by-facility basis. The firm structures transactions to provide tailored solutions for sellers while positioning assets for operational improvement under experienced operating partners to maximize the resident experience. Logos seeks to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while fostering environments where residents and team members can thrive.

Logos owns 36 senior housing communities across 13 states representing more than 2,200 licensed beds.

