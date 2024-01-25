Logz.io Achieves the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency

SMBs require streamlined platforms that provide valuable insights to inform data-driven decisions in the most efficient and cost-effective way. Logz.io achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency can give SMBs executing a cloud strategy confidence that their unique needs are understood. Post this

"Small and medium businesses are especially sensitive to unnecessary complexity or unpredictable costs," said Asaf Yigal, Logz.io co-founder and CTO. "And with leaner teams, SMBs require streamlined platforms that provide valuable insights to inform data-driven decisions in the most efficient and cost-effective way. Logz.io achieving the AWS Small and Medium Business Competency can give SMBs executing a cloud strategy confidence that their unique needs are understood."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Logz.io's Open 360 observability platform helps to meet the needs of SMBs by delivering an entirely different experience that makes observability simple, intuitive, and easy to use, while speeding implementation and radically increasing cost effectiveness. Open 360 unifies log, metric and trace data into a single platform for full visibility into the health and performance of an organization's entire stack. Users have the ability to reduce costs with filters that remove unneeded data as well as access to an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) storage repository that saves money while keeping data queryable.

About Logz.io

Logz.io delivers the easy-to-use and cost-effective observability today's organizations need to ensure the optimal performance of their cloud applications and infrastructure. With advanced analytics and AI enabling unified visibility into Kubernetes, serverless and microservices architectures, the Logz.io Open 360™ platform turns observability from a high-cost, low-value burden into a high-value, cost-efficient enabler of better business outcomes.

By combining and extending familiar, powerful and relevant open source capabilities across logs, metrics and traces, backed by purpose-built data and cost optimization, and OpenTelemetry-based data collection, Open 360 transcends traditional APM and observability tools to address today's pervasive issues of cost, complexity and scale.

For more information, visit https://logz.io/.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Logz.io, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.logz.io

SOURCE Logz.io