Logz.io AI Agents Save Customers 25,000 Engineering Hours Monthly As a Result of Platform Launch

Unlike competitors retrofitting legacy platforms with chatbot interfaces, Logz.io is rebuilding its entire platform architecture from the ground up for AI Agent interaction. This approach has already demonstrated significant traction, with 200+ customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors successfully deploying AI Agents in production environments.

"When you have 1,200 customers depending on you, the safe play would be to add a chatbot and call it AI. Instead, we made the opposite bet - that the future belongs to platforms built from the ground up for AI agents, not retrofitted for them. We're the first major player willing to rebuild our entire platform architecture because we believe AI agents will grow to be the primary users of observability platforms, not humans. Two hundred customers are already proving this approach works in production," said Tomer Levy, CEO and Co-Founder of Logz.io

Proven Impact in Production

The impact of this approach is already evident. Over the past two weeks, customers have deployed more than 2,000 Logz.io AI Agents to accelerate routine investigation tasks. These automated workflows have reclaimed approximately 25,000 engineering hours this month alone—equivalent to 12 full-time SRE positions. At the current adoption rate, Logz.io projects customers will recover roughly 300,000 hours of engineering time over the next year, allowing teams to redirect these resources from manual troubleshooting to innovation and strategic initiatives.

The enhanced AI Agent allows teams to create custom playbooks that automatically handle various operational scenarios:

SRE teams can delegate repetitive troubleshooting tasks using established playbooks

Engineering Teams can inspect the quality of new deployments, find root cause of production issues, and accelerate investigation

Security teams can accelerate threat hunting, handle incidents and correlate data

FinOps teams can identify cost-saving opportunities when resource utilization drops below thresholds

Early adopters are already seeing significant improvements in operational efficiency:

"As the world's #1 web data platform, we process massive volumes of data and needed an observability solution that could rapidly scale with our growth. Logz.io Open 360's AI Agents automate and accelerate our root-cause analysis, generating on-the-fly visualizations and clear insights for our team. They ultimately improve productivity and enable us to deliver a superior customer experience," said Nir Borenshtein, COO at Bright Data

"As a startup focused on product innovation, Metadata Inc. needs a reliable solution for observability that we can trust. Logz.io Open 360 platform has been transformative for our engineering team, in this regard. Logz.io's AI Agents automatically analyze, report and alert on our application performance, allowing us to focus our resources on innovation and development without compromising the pace. The platform's ability to provide actionable insights on our Kubernetes workloads has been particularly valuable as we scale our application footprint to keep up with the customer demand." said Manikandan Sekar, Director of CloudOps and DevOps at Metadata Inc.

AI-First Dashboards: Reimaging Observability UX

The newly released AI-first dashboards represent a fundamental shift in observability interface design. These dashboards expose machine-readable schemas alongside every panel, allowing AI Agents to create charts, interpret anomalies, and modify entire dashboards autonomously while maintaining the human experience users expect.

Key capabilities include:

AI Agents can automatically generate visualizations based on natural language requests

Real-time anomaly interpretation and contextual analysis

Seamless transition between AI-driven insights and human investigation

Integration with existing Logz.io AI Agent workflows for comprehensive automation

About Logz.io

Logz.io provides an AI-First observability platform that enables engineering teams to monitor, troubleshoot and secure their environments with greater effectiveness and lower costs. The Logz.io Open 360™ platform combines AI Agent technology with comprehensive observability capabilities to accelerate incident resolution and reduce mean time to resolution. Logz.io is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

