Logz.io Introduces AI-Powered 'Anomaly Detection for App 360' to Provide Instant Alerts on Priority Services, Microservices

With Anomaly Detection for App 360, Open 360 users can now enlist targeted automation to do more of the work for them — automatically monitoring and alerting any issues occurring within the specific services and microservices they identify as being most critical, which are often those that immediately impact business or SLO-related requirements.

Anomaly Detection for App 360 utilizes powerful automation to make it simple for users to set up and begin monitoring and alerting against their critical services. Whether users prefer a list-based approach using Logz.io Service Overview or topology-based approach using Logz.io Service Map, the new capability also supports these varied use cases oriented to different audiences, including software engineers, SREs, platforming engineering and beyond. Anomaly Detection for App 360 takes users beyond traditional monitoring of critical services by locating and scoring the severity of unusual activity for a more proactive response.

Anomaly Detection: Shedding Light on the Unknown Unknowns

*Key Benefits of Anomaly Detection for App 360*

Faster troubleshooting

Increases app performance through automated detection. This new capability automatically surfaces emerging problems in the most critical services as designated by the user. Troubleshooting is accelerated by enabling the user to focus on those alerts that matter most to application optimization.

Proactive and real-time

Proactively identifies issues that may otherwise go unnoticed. Advanced automation uncovers hard-to-predict issues before they impact end users. In contrast to traditional point-in-time, threshold-based application monitoring, Anomaly Detection enlists full-stack application observability that is more relevant and real-time.

Automated insights

Moves away from traditional APM to full-scope application observability. Traditional APM solutions based on threshold-based detection typically require users to manually analyze available data, leaving users chasing high-volume alerts that may or may not be high priority. In contrast, Anomaly Detection for App 360 automatically generates real-time insights into the performance of user-prioritized services, operations, metrics and endpoints. This helps engineering teams accelerate and simplify their work in optimizing application performance, cutting through noise and reducing manual tasks.

"We continue to rapidly expand upon and deepen the capabilities of App 360, our groundbreaking application observability solution," said Asaf Yigal, co-founder and CTO at Logz.io. "Anomaly Detection for App 360 is the kind of AI-driven automation that customers are asking for to help them optimize user experience while increasing efficiency and driving down costs. This added capability helps our customers find the 'unknown unknowns' lurking in their complex microservices architectures, cutting through the mountains of available data to focus on priority issues and troubleshoot faster."

*Who benefits from Anomaly Detection for App 360?*

Engineering and ops teams — or anyone responsible for oversight of specific applications services — can use Anomaly Detection for App 360 to ensure they are automatically alerted whenever their services and microservices fall outside expected parameters.

Further, this new capability has been designed to give software engineers, site reliability engineers (SREs) and platform engineering teams the precise manner of utilization they prefer or that best tracks with their roles. Read more about these role-based customization options here.

*Availability*

For existing Logz.io customers, Anomaly Detection for App 360 is already available at no additional cost; it's simply enabled as a new element of the platform. For instructions on getting started visit the Logz.io Docs portal, or contact your dedicated customer success engineer. If you haven't yet begun using Open 360, sign up for a free trial today.

