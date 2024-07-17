Logz.io Redefines Log Management with Explore, New UI for Open 360 Observability Platform

Explore is four to five times faster than OSD...And the new ease-of-use features, including intelligent automation and GenAI, make it simple for even less-technical users to interact with logs and get answers to questions. Post this

The 2024 Observability Pulse Report reveals that only one out of 10 organizations are utilizing full observability. The slow and manual burden of log management has been an impediment, discouraging users from expanding their observability efforts. The speed and ease of use of Explore is intended to increase time-to-value and democratize the practice within an organization, so that customers achieve full observability and get the most out of their investment.

"Let's face it, log management hasn't evolved much in recent years, and the old approaches based on Kibana or OSD simply cannot fully support modern use cases," said Asaf Yigal, CTO and co-founder of Logz.io. "So we used customer feedback to build a completely new and updated log management experience. Explore is four to five times faster than OSD, reducing manual time and effort spent managing logs and helps Open 360 customers troubleshoot faster. And the new ease-of-use features, including intelligent automation and GenAI, make it simple for even less-technical users to interact with logs and get answers to questions."

Capabilities of Explore enhance user experience and time-to-value, including:

Speed: Explore is significantly faster than the previous OSD-based interface. In fact, loading time with an empty cache is 4-5x faster with Explore compared to OSD. This increase in speed reduces manual time and effort spent managing logs and helps Open 360 customers troubleshoot faster, especially during production incidents when every second matters.

Simplicity: With Explore, users see everything in a single, centralized view with two sections—what can be searched, and the results of what they search for. Gone are the complicated OSD menus and submenus that would make it difficult for customers to access data and find the right logging info to troubleshoot and investigate system health. The improved user experience delivered by Explore allows users with limited technical expertise to access and understand their logging environment.

Intelligent auto-complete: Explore includes Auto Query, a new intelligent auto-complete feature to help users build queries faster. It also includes Quick Filters with predefined fields that enable users to quickly drill down into the most common fields.

AI integration: Additionally, the Explore interface has added the power of Logz.io's new Observability IQ Assistant, the AI-driven copilot that automatically answers user's queries about their data.

Enhanced investigative tools: For those who want detailed views, Explore lets users drill into their logs, uncovering new insights informed by contextual data.

Other UX upgrades: Explore features an improved table with resizable columns, so users can take quick actions directly from the table without losing context. Explore's enhanced graphing capabilities enables users to group by a field and quickly visualize stacked or line charts. In addition, users can now create and manage alerts in one place.

About Logz.io

Logz.io delivers the easy-to-use and cost-effective observability today's organizations need to ensure the optimal performance of their cloud applications and infrastructure. With advanced analytics and AI enabling unified visibility into Kubernetes, serverless and microservices architectures, the Logz.io Open 360™ platform turns observability from a high-cost, low-value burden into a high-value, cost-efficient enabler of better business outcomes.

By combining and extending familiar, powerful and relevant open source capabilities across logs, metrics and traces, backed by purpose-built data and cost optimization, and OpenTelemetry-based data collection, Open 360 transcends traditional APM and observability tools to address today's pervasive issues of cost, complexity and scale.

For more information, visit https://logz.io/.

