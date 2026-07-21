Loire Wines Outperforms French Category by Value and by Volume with Significant Gains in Sparkling, Chenin and Emerging Appellations

"The historic performances of 2025 are a testament to the dynamism of our vineyards on the world stage and the result of sustained collective efforts to strengthen the recognition and value of our wines globally" Pierre-Jean Sauvion, President of the Communication Committee at the Loire wine council Post this

Notable growth trends across the sector were driven by Crémant de Loire, Chenin-based wines, AOP Touraine white wines and red wines from AOP Saumur and PGI Val de Loire, together accounting for 80% of export value. Global audiences have also responded positively to the Loire 2030 Sector Plan, the collective commitment of the Loire wine sector to environmental stewardship, climate adaptation, biodiversity protection and economic resilience, which has outlined a goal of achieving 100% sustainable vineyard certification and 30% export volume by 2030.

"Exports across our 160 markets play a pivotal role in driving our sector's development," said Pierre-Jean Sauvion, President of the Communication Committee at the Loire wine council. "The historic performances of 2025 are a testament to the dynamism of our vineyards on the world stage and the result of sustained collective efforts to strengthen the recognition and value of our wines globally. Today, 24% of our volumes are sold abroad, and we are making steady progress toward the target set out in our Loire 2030 Sector Plan of reaching 30% by 2030."

While total French wine exports declined 4% in value, Loire wines reported gains in 2025, with average ex-cellar prices rising 0.6% year-on-year to an all-time high. Over the longer term, export value has increased 2.3-fold over 15 years. In 2025, two-thirds of value was concentrated in five markets, led by Germany (19.1%), the United States (18.2%) and the United Kingdom (11.9%).

Based on total volume, exports of Loire wines rank highest in Germany (21.9%), the United States (15.3%) and Belgium (13.6%), followed by the United Kingdom (12.2%) and Canada (6.4%). Early 2026 data indicators show positive trends in 16 of the top 20 export markets including continued momentum in the United States, which reported a 4.4% increase by volume in the first two months of the year. Global performance was led by Crémant de Loire, which accounted for roughly three-quarters of volume gains, increasing share from 20.6% to 35.8% of total exports, while also reporting gains at the most premium price points. For white wines, Chenin and Muscadet also reported value gains at the highest ex-cellar price points, while Cabernet Franc from Chinon, Saumur, Saumur-Champigny, Bourgueil and Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil posted premium gains for red wines.

In the U.S., Loire wines continue to assert a strong identity in fresh, expressive styles, led by Crémant de Loire and a wide range of white wines including Anjou, Saumur, Savennières, Touraine and Vouvray. Faced with the impact of a 25% tariff on French wines (August 2025) and a weak dollar, Loire producers reduced pricing by 5.8% across all colors and styles. Despite many external pressures, Loire wines showed resilience in 2025, particularly for white wines which matched all-time category highs in 2025. Loire white wines accounted for two-thirds of all Loire exports by volume, with Touraine and IGP Val de Loire reporting their strongest annual performance to date.

LOIRE WINES AT A GLANCE: 2025 global figures based on a 5-year average (2020–2024)

2,200 wine estates

320 wine merchants

16 cooperative wine estates

35 geographical indications

250 million bottles sold per year across 170 markets (8 bottles every second)

105,000 acres, of which 85% are committed to organic farming or another environmental certification

4 wine styles: 20% red, 18% sparkling, 35% white, 27% rosé

ABOUT LOIRE WINES (INTERLOIRE)

The Loire wine Council (InterLoire) comprises 3,000 operators (winegrowers, merchants and co-operatives), representing 80% of the volume of wine produced in the greater Loire region and France's third-largest wine-growing region for wines with a protected designation of origin. Loire wines spans 35 appellations and denominations from the Nantais, Anjou Saumur, Touraine, Vallée du Loir and Haut-Poitou regions, as well as the Val de Loire PGI, covering 105,000 acres and 14 departments from Vendée to Puy-de-Dôme. Its purpose is to represent, promote and enhance Loire wines, by serving the collective of Loire operators and guiding and coordinating the vineyard's response to the challenges of the future in a sustainable and equitable way. Its missions are to steer the economic management of the sector, research and experimentation and the collective promotion of Loire Wines.

Media Contact

Melanie Migliorato, Loire Wines, 1 917-685-7358, [email protected], https://www.vinsdeloire.fr/en

Natasja Mallory, Loire Wines, 1 347-909-8002, [email protected], https://www.vinsdeloire.fr/en

SOURCE Loire Wines