LoJack Partners with Zeigler Auto Group aboard Spire Motorsports' No. 77 at MIS & Homestead

LoJack enables us to provide our customers with an exceptional experience throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. It begins with the reassurance that their vehicles can be swiftly and effortlessly located and recovered in the event of loss or theft Post this

"Our collaboration with Zeigler has been incredibly successful, providing them and their customers with industry-leading vehicle protection and connected car technology," said Alberto Cairo, chief financial officer and managing director, North America at Solera, LoJack's parent company. "We are once again thrilled to support Zeigler's racing investment. Just as high performance on the NASCAR track is essential, LoJack embodies the same speed, reliability, and performance in keeping drivers safe and connected."

Zeigler's relationship with LoJack expanded three years ago to include the leading connected car solution and stolen vehicle recovery service on all of the dealership group's cars at its 41 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

"LoJack enables us to provide our customers with an exceptional experience throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. It begins with the reassurance that their vehicles can be swiftly and effortlessly located and recovered in the event of loss or theft," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

The suite of services provided by LoJack include nationwide GPS coverage and its leading stolen vehicle recovery technology. Customers also have access to the LoJack App with features to find your car 24/7, driving alerts, trip history, geo fencing, service reminders, low battery alerts and more.

In his NCS rookie season for 2024, Hocevar has notched two top-10s and five top-15 finishes. Hocevar finished third in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with four wins, 11 top-fives, and 13 top-10s. Since his NCTS 2019 debut, he has amassed one pole, 21 top-fives, and 33 top-10s in the series. He also secured two top-10 finishes in four Xfinity Series starts in 2023.

"I'm pumped to have LoJack with us for two races during the 2024 NASCAR season!" said Hocevar. "Just like the data and feedback I rely on when I'm racing, LoJack gives drivers essential insights with driver behavior tracking, low battery alerts, trip history, and more. It's awesome to see how this tech not only keeps us safe on the road but also provides top-notch theft protection."

The FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will be broadcast live at 2:30 p.m. ET on August 18, 2024 on USA.

About LoJack

LoJack, a Solera company, is a leading connected car solution. Built for dealers and their customers, it features industry-leading technology that provides efficient lot management, increases aftermarket sales, boosts customer retention, and protects vehicles. With real-time visibility and rich data insights that enhance key facets of the dealership, LoJack provides more than just theft protection. For consumers, LoJack keeps vehicles and loved ones safe with 24/7 GPS monitoring technology and speeding alerts, trip history, and theft assistance that recovers stolen vehicles with a high recovery rate. In 2022, LoJack was acquired by Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus "T.J." Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team's fleet of Silverados in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team's most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

Media Contact

Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group/Zeigler Racing, 239-273-6976, [email protected], zeigler.com

Twitter

SOURCE Zeigler Auto Group/Zeigler Racing