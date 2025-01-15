LoKation Real Estate is Redefining Agent Education with the Launch of the ACE Program

"This program is a game-changer," said Jonathan Lickstein, COO of LoKation Real Estate. "It's highly unusual for a 100% commission brokerage to offer this level of comprehensive coaching and education. Post this

Empowering Agents with Tools for Success

Many agents enter the real estate profession with enthusiasm but struggle without a clear path to follow. The ACE Program bridges this gap by providing structured coaching, tailored development plans, and a wealth of educational tools to help agents unlock their potential and achieve real-world success.

A cornerstone of the program is its focus on teaching agents how to present value to clients effectively. From mastering persuasive scripts and overcoming objections to delivering impactful presentations, the ACE Program equips agents with the essential skills to confidently navigate client interactions and close deals.

Building a Strong Foundation with Real Estate 101

The ACE Program begins with a customizable learning experience through the foundational Real Estate 101 course. Agents gain industry knowledge, explore niche markets, and learn best practices that form the bedrock of a successful career. Whether agents are just starting or refining their expertise, this course ensures they're well-prepared to make their mark in real estate.

Ongoing Education and Professional Growth

Beyond the basics, the ACE Program offers advanced educational resources through the LoKation School of Real Estate. Agents can access post-licensing courses, broker associate upgrades, and Continuing Education (CE) credits. Designed for flexibility, the program enables agents to meet state requirements while staying ahead of industry trends.

Coaching and Accountability: The Key to Growth

Weekly Broker-Led Mastermind Sessions are a highlight of the ACE Program, offering agents actionable insights from industry leaders and collaborative opportunities with peers. These sessions deliver practical strategies to excel in today's fast-paced real estate environment, ensuring agents remain on track to achieve their goals.

An Unprecedented Approach for a 100% Commission Brokerage

What sets the ACE Program apart is its availability within a 100% commission model—a rarity in the industry. Most brokerages operating under this structure limit or charge exorbitantly for educational resources. LoKation flips the script by providing robust coaching and development tools while allowing agents to retain their full commission.

"This program is a game-changer," said Jonathan Lickstein, COO of LoKation Real Estate. "It's highly unusual for a 100% commission brokerage to offer this level of comprehensive coaching and education. The ACE Program exemplifies our commitment to agent success, proving that we're invested in their growth every step of the way."

By eliminating the tradeoff between top-tier education and financial freedom, LoKation empowers agents to reinvest in their businesses and grow their personal brands without compromise.

Unlocking Earning Potential

The ACE Program's ultimate goal is to help agents increase their earnings and build sustainable careers. Through education, expert coaching, and continuous support, agents gain the tools they need to stand out in the competitive real estate market.

About LoKation Real Estate

LoKation Real Estate is a full-service brokerage dedicated to providing agents with cutting-edge tools, education, and resources to succeed. With a pioneering 100% commission model, LoKation empowers agents to build their brands, grow their businesses, and achieve financial freedom.

