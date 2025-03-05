LoKation® Real Estate Launches Revolutionary Mortgage Company with the BrokerX Licensing and Exclusive "Earn More" Program for its Agents

"The 'Earn More' program is designed to provide our agents with unmatched earning potential by obtaining their MLO License and operating as Loan Officers. Our agents can now make their career mor dynamic which will the opportunity for financial growth like never before." Post this

"The launch of LoKation® Mortgage is not just a business expansion; it's a commitment to empowering our agents and fostering a collaborative environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," said Nathan Klutznick, Founder & CEO of LoKation® Real Estate. "The 'Earn More' program is designed to provide our agents with unmatched earning potential unitlizing their MLO License. Our agents can now earn more on every deal, creating the opportunity for financial growth like never before."

The "Earn More" program is the first of its kind, offering LoKation® agents a performance-driven approach that allows them to surpass traditional structures. Through the BrokerX comprehensive licensing and training program and ongoing mentorship, agents will be equipped with the tools and knowledge to increase their earnings and build their own sustainable businesses within LoKation® Real Estate's family of services. The program includes access to customized training, exclusive incentives, and strategic guidance to ensure agents can maximize their income potential.

This move comes as part of LoKation® Real Estate's ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading solutions to their agents. By integrating mortgage services LoKation® is creating a unique synergy that will streamline the home buying process for clients while providing agents with new avenues for business development.

"Our mission is to help our agents achieve success at the highest level, and the launch of our mortgage division and the 'Earn More' program is a game-changer," added Jonathan Lickstein, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "By offering these tools and resources, we're ensuring that our agents have everything they need to not only close deals but to grow their careers beyond what they ever thought possible."

About LoKation® Real Estate:

LoKation® Real Estate is a leading full-service real estate agency, renowned for its innovation, personalized service, and commitment to empowering both clients and agents. With a presence in Florida, Colorado, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama, LoKation® offers a unique blend of technology-driven solutions, expert guidance, and industry-first programs. LoKation® Real Estate is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing agents with unlimited earning potential and offering clients a seamless, fully integrated real estate experience. Their core mission and belief are to enhance the client and agent experience while always keeping the agent at the center of the transaction.

For more information about LoKation® Real Estate or to learn more about our mortgage services and agent programs, please contact:

Media Contact: Jordan Fortgang

Marketing Manager, LoKation® Real Estate

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 954-545-5583

Website: www.lokationre.com

