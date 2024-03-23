LoKation® Real Estate Soars into the Top 10 of All Independent Brokerages Nationwide

Lokation® Real Estate continues is torrid pace of growth with the recent accolade from Real Trends of verifying them as a "Best Brokerage" and a Top Mover for 5 Years straight with Sales Volume and being part of the Billionaire's Club.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation Real Estate has made remarkable strides in the real estate industry, securing a coveted spot in the Top 10 of the esteemed RealTrends rankings. As an Independent Brokerage, LoKation proudly rose to #6 nationwide, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the industry. The impressive national rankings include #29 by transaction sides and #40 by sales volume, outperforming a staggering 110,000 brokerages across the United States.