LoKation® Real Estate Soars into the Top 10 of All Independent Brokerages Nationwide

Lokation® Real Estate continues is torrid pace of growth with the recent accolade from Real Trends of verifying them as a "Best Brokerage" and a Top Mover for 5 Years straight with Sales Volume and being part of the Billionaire's Club.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation Real Estate has made remarkable strides in the real estate industry, securing a coveted spot in the Top 10 of the esteemed RealTrends rankings. As an Independent Brokerage, LoKation proudly rose to #6 nationwide, solidifying their position as a powerhouse in the industry. The impressive national rankings include #29 by transaction sides and #40 by sales volume, outperforming a staggering 110,000 brokerages across the United States.
Nathan Klutznick, LoKation's visionary CEO, rightly acknowledges this achievement as a phenomenal testament to the dedication and talent of their incredible Brokers, Support and staff. "LoKation Real Estate was founded with a clear purpose: to create a brokerage that empowers agents and fuels their success. Our ascent to #6 among independent brokerages fills us with immense pride, reflecting the collective effort of everyone who has contributed to this remarkable journey".
LoKation remains committed to the community, agents, and industry, and their actions speak volumes. Through their philanthropic initiative, LoKation Cares, they give back demonstrating unwavering dedication to making a positive impact. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and comprehensive services under one roof, LoKation Real Estate continues to redefine excellence in the real estate landscape.
