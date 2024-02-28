Lola Ross of Rodeo Realty Inc. Facilitates Remarkable $13.85M Sale in Bel Air

Client testimonials commend Lola's professionalism and ability to surpass expectations; made evident in her recent $13.85M Sale in Bel Air. Post this

Testimonials from satisfied clients underscore Lola Ross's unparalleled professionalism and dedication to exceeding expectations. Clients have praised her for her comprehensive approach, strong communication skills, and ability to navigate complex transactions seamlessly.

With a background in sales and marketing, Lola Ross brings a unique blend of skills to the table. Her commitment to client satisfaction is evident in her meticulous approach to every transaction.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, Lola Ross has been awarded the prestigious Top Producer by Sales Volume award for the month of January, two years in a row, at the Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades branch. She ranked first place both years, solidifying her position as a leader in the real estate industry.

As an experienced real estate agent since 1999, Lola Ross has cultivated a reputation for excellence in the Westside of Los Angeles market. Her ability to navigate complex negotiations and leverage her extensive network sets her apart from her peers.

