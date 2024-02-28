Lola Ross of Rodeo Realty Inc. Facilitates Remarkable $13.85M Sale in Bel Air

Summary: Lola Ross, a leading real estate agent at Rodeo Realty Inc., orchestrated a significant $13.85 million residential sale in Bel Air, California, highlighting her expertise in luxury property transactions. The property is noted for its exceptional features, attracting multiple interested parties in a competitive bidding process, where Lola's client prevailed in purchasing the property. Client testimonials commend Lola's professionalism and ability to surpass expectations. Recognized with the Top Producer by Sales Volume award for two consecutive years, Lola's track record solidifies her as a top-tier agent in the industry. For inquiries or further details, interested parties are encouraged to contact Lola directly.
BEL AIR, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lola Ross, an esteemed real estate agent with Rodeo Realty Inc., has successfully orchestrated a significant residential sale in the prestigious Bel Air neighborhood. While the exact address of the property remains undisclosed, the sale price of $13.85 million reflects the caliber of this transaction.
The property, a new construction nestled in the heart of Bel Air, boasts exceptional features tailored to luxury living. The property had considerable attention and a very competitive bidding process with more than five interested parties; however, Lola's client prevailed in purchasing the property.
Testimonials from satisfied clients underscore Lola Ross's unparalleled professionalism and dedication to exceeding expectations. Clients have praised her for her comprehensive approach, strong communication skills, and ability to navigate complex transactions seamlessly.
With a background in sales and marketing, Lola Ross brings a unique blend of skills to the table. Her commitment to client satisfaction is evident in her meticulous approach to every transaction.
In recognition of her outstanding performance, Lola Ross has been awarded the prestigious Top Producer by Sales Volume award for the month of January, two years in a row, at the Rodeo Realty Pacific Palisades branch. She ranked first place both years, solidifying her position as a leader in the real estate industry.
As an experienced real estate agent since 1999, Lola Ross has cultivated a reputation for excellence in the Westside of Los Angeles market. Her ability to navigate complex negotiations and leverage her extensive network sets her apart from her peers.
For further details or inquiries about the sale, interested parties are encouraged to contact Lola Ross directly.
