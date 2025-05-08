Loliware Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Entec, the World's Leading Plastic Resin Distributor

Loliware Partners with Entec to Distribute Revolutionary SEA Technology®, Expanding 100% Biobased Solutions Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loliware Inc., a pioneering leader in seaweed-based material technologies, is excited to announce an exclusive distribution partnership with Entec, the world's foremost plastic resin distributor. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in accelerating the global transition to regenerative, certified compostable materials.

Under this partnership, Entec will distribute Loliware's innovative seaweed-based Sea Technology® resins via its extensive global network, providing brands and manufacturers with high-performance, drop-in bioresins for extrusion and injection molding.

As the world's leading plastic resin distributor, Entec has a long-standing reputation for delivering commercial cutting-edge solutions. Before finalizing the partnership, Entec conducted a year-long evaluation of Loliware's resins, assessing their processing efficiency, performance, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

"At Entec, we are always looking for innovative material solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Partnering with Loliware allows us to expand our portfolio with cutting-edge biopolymers, providing manufacturers with new options to navigate regulatory changes and explore high-performance alternatives in a rapidly evolving market." – Steve Tomaszewski, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Entec Polymers

By incorporating Loliware's bioresins into its portfolio, Entec is positioned to help its customers meet the increasing consumer demand for sustainable materials while adapting to evolving regulations on plastics and microplastics. This partnership also positions Entec to capitalize on the rapidly expanding biopolymer market, which is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching up to $52.33 billion by 2034, driven by regulatory pressures and the need for plastic-free alternatives.

Sea Briganti, CEO of Loliware, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "Partnering with Entec marks a pivotal moment in our mission to regenerate the materials industry. By making our Sea Technology® resins more widely accessible, we can accelerate innovation at scale, providing the industry with new solutions that are both high-performing and future-focused."

About Entec Polymers (https://www.entecpolymers.com)

Entec Polymers is a leading North American distributor of thermoplastic resins, and a custom compounder of engineering polymers located in Orlando, FL. It offers an extensive portfolio that includes commodity resins, engineering resins, high-performance polymers, thermoplastic elastomers, specialty resins, and masterbatch additives across an array of industries, including automotive, medical, packaging and roto molding.

About Loliware (https://www.loliware.com)

Loliware, founded in 2016, is redefining materials innovation through the power of AI and seaweed. They formulate and commercialize next-generation, seaweed-based alternatives to single-use plastics. At the core of their work is the proprietary SEA Technology® Resin platform— a novel, scalable solution engineered for circularity. These cutting-edge resins work seamlessly with existing plastic manufacturing infrastructure, enabling the creation of home-compostable products that regenerate, rather than pollute, the planet. Loliware's award-winning bio-resins rival the performance of conventional plastics while eliminating microplastic pollution and driving nature-based carbon sequestration. Validated by top manufacturers, compounders, and global brands, SEA Technology® Resins are now available for licensing, empowering partners to accelerate the transition to a regenerative materials economy.

Media Contact

Loliware Press Team, Loliware, 1 (408) 960-3807, [email protected], www.loliware.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Loliware