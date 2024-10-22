Loliware Inc. announces the appointment of Jonathan Plisco as its new Chief Commercial Officer

"Jonathan is a significant addition to the Loliware team, and his dedication to the green transition and a net-zero future is equally inspiring. His global commercialization expertise will be key to advancing Loliware's mission to replace plastic with seaweed on a broad scale." Post this

Prior to his role at Loliware, Plisco held numerous senior leadership positions focused on commercializing cutting-edge technologies, global account management, distribution, and marketing. His extensive knowledge of plastic resins and processing, gained from his previous roles at Teknor Apex and GLS/PolyOne (Avient), will be instrumental in advancing Loliware's seaweed bioresins platform.

"Jonathan is a significant addition to the Loliware team, and his dedication to the green transition and a net-zero future is equally inspiring. His global commercialization expertise will be key to advancing Loliware's mission to replace plastic with seaweed on a broad scale." –Sea Briganti, Founder & CEO

About Loliware (https://www.loliware.com)

Established in 2016, Loliware is a materials innovation company utilizing AI to develop materials to replace single-use plastics with seaweed-based alternatives. Our groundbreaking SEA Technology® Resins present a sustainable solution with endless potential. Compatible with existing plastic manufacturing equipment, they enable the production of home-compostable, circular products that aid in Earth's regeneration. Loliware's current line of award-winning seaweed-based bio-resins matches conventional plastics' performance, addressing the issue of microplastics and promoting nature-based carbon sequestration. SEA Technology® Resins have been successfully validated by leading manufacturers, compounders, and brands globally and are available for licensing.

