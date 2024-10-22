Loliware Inc. announces the appointment of Jonathan Plisco as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With an impressive 40 years of experience in the plastics industry, Plisco will spearhead the company's global commercialization initiatives, concentrating on strategic growth and industry-wide innovation.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loliware Inc. announces the appointment of Jonathan Plisco as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With an impressive 40 years of experience in the plastics industry, Plisco will spearhead the company's global commercialization initiatives, concentrating on strategic growth and industry-wide innovation.
"I am excited to join the exceptional Loliware Team," said Plisco. "This is a great opportunity to use decades of experience and knowledge to truly make a difference on so many levels, ranging from sustainable polymer solutions to helping develop economically challenged regions. The mission is bigger than all of us, and I am grateful to be part of long-term generational change."
Prior to his role at Loliware, Plisco held numerous senior leadership positions focused on commercializing cutting-edge technologies, global account management, distribution, and marketing. His extensive knowledge of plastic resins and processing, gained from his previous roles at Teknor Apex and GLS/PolyOne (Avient), will be instrumental in advancing Loliware's seaweed bioresins platform.
"Jonathan is a significant addition to the Loliware team, and his dedication to the green transition and a net-zero future is equally inspiring. His global commercialization expertise will be key to advancing Loliware's mission to replace plastic with seaweed on a broad scale." –Sea Briganti, Founder & CEO
About Loliware (https://www.loliware.com)
Established in 2016, Loliware is a materials innovation company utilizing AI to develop materials to replace single-use plastics with seaweed-based alternatives. Our groundbreaking SEA Technology® Resins present a sustainable solution with endless potential. Compatible with existing plastic manufacturing equipment, they enable the production of home-compostable, circular products that aid in Earth's regeneration. Loliware's current line of award-winning seaweed-based bio-resins matches conventional plastics' performance, addressing the issue of microplastics and promoting nature-based carbon sequestration. SEA Technology® Resins have been successfully validated by leading manufacturers, compounders, and brands globally and are available for licensing.
Media Contact
Loliware Press Team, Loliware Inc., 1 408-960-3807, [email protected], www.loliware.com
SOURCE Loliware Inc.
Share this article