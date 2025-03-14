Lom Tech Starts ODM/OEM Packaging Machinery Partnership with American Factories

"These ODM/OEM partnerships aim to sustain our clients in the American market, by providing needed support, and cost-effective packaging machinery manufacturing process." Post this

"The decision marks a significant milestone for LOM Tech's desire to drive innovation and technological advancement in the packaging industry," said Miss Lucy, LOM Tech sales manager. "These ODM/OEM partnerships aim to sustain our clients in the American market, by providing needed support, and cost-effective packaging machinery manufacturing process."

Within the first quarter of 2025, LOM Tech has signed 37 OEM cooperation agreements to provide different packaging solutions to its American partners. These agreements include different packaging machinery such as liquid filling machines, liquid filling machines, tablet tube filling machines, pouch packaging machines, foil sealing machine, paste filling machine, e-liquid filling machine, Wrapping machines, powder filling machines, and cartoning machine.

Through ODM/OEM collaboration, LOM Tech will provide complete turnkey solutions, branding and marketing. It will also allow partners to access their patented packaging technologies, provide training, and collaborate in R&D with the partners.

LOM Tech is a global leader in industrial packaging machinery manufacturing headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The company designs and manufactures packaging machinery with complete turnkey solutions.

With deep heritage in quality, process optimization and efficiency, LOM Tech has an extensive portfolio of liquid and powder packaging machines. Currently, the company is focusing more on supporting global partners through OEM partnerships.

