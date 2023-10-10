Lombard Family Law and Estate Planning Law Firm Welcomes New Partner Michael J. Drabant

Throughout his career, Mr. Drabant has proven himself to be a highly effective lawyer, ready to wield the invaluable legal experience he has obtained working with clients.

LOMBARD, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. Traub & Associates is delighted to welcome Michael J. Drabant as a new partner to the law firm. Attorney Drabant will be leading the firm's Estates Practice Group. He will also be adding some new practice areas to the firm which include elder law, Medicaid planning, and special needs planning and administration. Since his admission to the Illinois Bar in 2009, Mr. Drabant has dedicated his practice to estates, including as an associate at A. Traub & Associates from 2010 to 2013. He returns to the firm in a new capacity, ready to wield the experience he has obtained over the last decade to assist clients with various estate planning and estate-related issues.

Mr. Drabant prides himself on providing ethical and compassionate representation for his clients. He fervently represents clients to the fullest of his legal abilities. Throughout his career, Mr. Drabant has proven himself to be a highly effective lawyer, ready to wield the invaluable legal experience he has obtained working with clients.

Upon obtaining his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in 2005, Mr. Drabant moved to Chicago to attend the prestigious John Marshall Law School, where he graduated with honors in 2009. In 2010, he was admitted to the United States District Court of Northern Illinois, and in June 2023 was admitted to the US Supreme Court Bar. Mr. Drabant worked in various legal capacities during the 2010s, including becoming principal owner at The Drabant Law Group for three years, leaving in 2016 to join Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law as an associate, then advancing to become a partner in 2021. He has written and presented on a multitude of Estates subjects, most notably his work on Special Needs Trusts.

Michael is welcomed to the firm by its founding partner, Angel M. Traub. As a fellow graduate of The John Marshall Law School Angel welcomes Michael's education and experience to head the firm's Estates Practice Group. "This new and full-encompassing practice group is something our team is very proud of," says Attorney Traub. She believes that with Michael re-joining the firm, A. Traub & Associates will continue to cement itself as a premier law firm dedicated to assisting clients in family law and estate planning matters.

About A. Traub & Associates

A. Traub & Associates is a firm that handles family law, estates, guardianship and adoption cases in Lombard, Arlington Heights, and the nearby communities.

To learn more about A. Traub & Associates, please visit https://www.atclaw.com/. Call 630-426-0196 for a private consultation.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE A. Traub & Associates