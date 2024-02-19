Lombard Family Law Attorneys at A. Traub & Associates Receive Super Lawyers Distinction for 2024

Angel M. Traub and Jessica Wollwage-Rymut of A. Traub & Associates named 2024 Super Lawyers for their exceptional work in family law and estate planning in Illinois.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A. Traub & Associates is delighted to announce that attorneys Angel M. Traub and Jessica Wollwage-Rymut have been selected as 2024 Super Lawyers. As top-rated family law and estate planning attorneys in Illinois, Ms. Traub and Ms. Wollwage-Rymut have been highly successful in compassionately assisting clients in navigating some of life's most significant challenges. Whether assisting clients in a custody dispute during a divorce or ensuring parents can create a legally binding trust for their children, these two seasoned legal professionals know how to get the job done.

As the founder of A. Traub & Associates, attorney Traub has successfully represented individuals in cases involving family, estate planning, probate, and real estate law. Known for her strategic thinking and detail-oriented mindset, Ms. Traub can masterfully lead clients through complex legal proceedings from start to finish. Attorney Traub also prides herself on being a champion of children and their interests in family and estate planning matters.

Similarly, attorney Wollwage-Rymut wields her robust understanding of family and estate planning law to ensure all clients receive the respect and attention they deserve, regardless of whether the case is large, small, complex, or straightforward. Dedicated to always staying ahead of the ever-changing landscape of Illinois law, Ms. Wollwage-Rymut is a frequent attendee at legal education seminars, ensuring she stays ahead of the curve on all matters related to being the most effective attorney she can be.

Super Lawyers is a legal rating service that combines peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations to identify and provide insight into outstanding lawyers from countless practice areas. Ensuring only the topic attorneys in each state are included, Super Lawyers prides itself on being a well-respected and safe way to find the best attorney to suit your needs.

A. Traub & Associates is a trusted law firm with offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, Illinois. Handling a variety of cases, clients trust the firm in family law, estate planning, and probate matters. With a large and compassionate staff committed to excellence, no case is too big or small for us to handle.

