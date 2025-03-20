Lombardi & Lombardi, P. A. Partners Named to the 2025 New Jersey Super Lawyers List

Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is honored to announce that Michael F. Lombardi, Esq., Stephen Lombardi, Esq., and Thomas W. Barlow, Esq. have been named to the 2025 New Jersey Super Lawyers list for their work and achievements in personal injury law.

EDISON, N.J., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managing Partner Michael F. Lombardi, Esq. is a certified Civil Trial Attorney by the New Jersey Supreme Court who concentrates his practice on product liability, medical malpractice, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, and wrongful death cases. With over 50 years of experience, Michael has litigated many high-profile cases, including the Durham Woods pipeline explosion and the Dupont Pompton Lake case.

Michael is admitted to practice in New Jersey, New York, and the U.S. District and U.S. Supreme Courts. He is a member of the American Bar Association, New Jersey State Bar Association, American Association for Justice, and American Trial Lawyers Association. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2005.

Managing Partner Stephen F. Lombardi, Esq. is a personal injury litigator with over 40 years of experience. He is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney. Stephen concentrates his practice on complex catastrophic injury, auto accidents, product liability, and premises liability cases.

Stephen is also a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Attorney. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., the United States Supreme Court, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Stephen has been named to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2009.

Thomas W. Barlow, Esq., has dedicated over thirty (30) years to Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury, and Land Use Law. A Certified Workers' Compensation Lawyer, he is among only approximately 300 hundred attorneys in New Jersey with this designation. He also serves several Municipalities as a Land Use Attorney and handles all aspects of property development. Thomas has been recognized by Super Lawyers each year since 2021.

Super Lawyers recognizes top-rated lawyers in more than 70 different practice areas. Selection to the Super Lawyers list is conducted through a multi-phase process that includes peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements and honors, and independent research.

Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is a multi-practice law firm that has been serving clients since 1975. Call 732-906-1500 or go to www.lombardiandlombardi.com to schedule a free consultation. The firm has offices in Brick, Freehold, and Edison, New Jersey.

