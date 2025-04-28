Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. Opens New Toms River Office Location

Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is pleased to announce the opening of a new office at 818 Fischer Boulevard in Toms River, NJ 08753. The firm values its client relationships and looks forward to assisting Toms River and surrounding residents with personal injury, employment law, Workers' Compensation, and other legal matters.

EDISON, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1975, Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. has helped clients navigate the complexities of the justice system, working to secure the best outcomes possible. The firm understands the impact of accident-related injuries and is committed to fighting for justice.

The expansion of Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services throughout the region. The Toms River community can expect high-quality legal representation in various legal matters, such as car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, workplace accidents, workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, and more.

To learn more, call Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. at 732-906-1500 or visit www.lombardiandlombardi.com. The firm serves clients throughout New Jersey, with offices in Edison, Brick, and Freehold.

Nicole Lombardi, Lombardi & Lombardi, P. A., 1 732-906-1500, [email protected], https://www.lombardiandlombardi.com/

