Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. Partners Named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers List

Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is proud to announce that Michael F. Lombardi, Esq., Stephen F. Lombardi, Esq., and Thomas W. Barlow, Esq. have been selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list for their excellence in personal injury and Workers' Compensation law.

EDISON, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Lawyers recognition is awarded to a small percentage of attorneys statewide and reflects professional achievement, peer recognition, and independent research.

Michael F. Lombardi, Esq.

Michael F. Lombardi, Esq., Managing Partner, is a Certified Civil Trial Attorney with more than 50 years of litigation experience. He has handled some of New Jersey's most complex and high-profile matters, including the Durham Woods pipeline explosion litigation and the Pompton Lakes v. DuPont environmental contamination case.

Michael represents individuals and families in a wide range of serious injury matters, including but not limited to motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, product liability, medical malpractice, premises liability, and wrongful death claims. He is the recipient of the Middlesex County Bar Association Breitkopf Award, recognizing excellence and civility in civil trial practice, and has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2005.

Stephen Lombardi, Esq.

Stephen F. Lombardi, Esq., Managing Partner, is also a Certified Civil Trial Attorney with more than 45 years of experience representing injured clients. In addition to his trial practice, he serves as an arbitrator in the New Jersey Superior Court Arbitration System.

Stephen concentrates on complex personal injury matters, including but not limited to catastrophic injury cases, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and premises liability claims. He holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent® rating, the organization's highest distinction for legal ability and ethical standards, and has been named to the Super Lawyers list annually since 2009.

Thomas W. Barlow, Esq.

Thomas W. Barlow, Esq., a Partner at the firm, has more than 30 years of experience handling Workers' Compensation, personal injury, estate planning, and land use matters. He is among a select group of attorneys statewide designated as a Certified Workers' Compensation Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.

In addition to his injury practice, Thomas serves as a land use attorney for multiple New Jersey municipalities, advising on zoning, planning, and property development matters. He has been recognized on the Super Lawyers list each year since 2021.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a national attorney rating service that recognizes outstanding attorneys in more than 70 practice areas. Selections are made through a rigorous, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluation of professional achievements.

About Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A.

Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A. is a multi-practice New Jersey law firm representing clients in personal injury, Workers' Compensation, and related matters. To learn more about the firm's legal services or to schedule a free consultation, call 732-906-1500 or visit lombardiandlombardi.com. With offices in Brick, Freehold, Edison, and Toms River, NJ, the firm serves clients throughout the state.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Nicole Lombardi, Lombardi & Lombardi, P. A., 1 732-906-1500, [email protected], https://www.lombardiandlombardi.com/

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