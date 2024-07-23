London Computer Systems (LCS) Named Top Workplace USA, Top Workplace Cincinnati

London Computer Systems (LCS), has been named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the second time.

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager property management software and other business technology solutions, has been named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the second time, and an Enquirer Media Top Workplaces winner for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Each year, Energage LLC surveys employees from companies across the country, cataloging responses to name their Top Workplaces honorees based solely on employee feedback. This anonymous, third-party survey measures crucial company details, including leadership, employees' sense of work-life balance, the company's values, growth and professional development opportunities, and more.

On the local level, Energage partners with Enquirer Media to name the Top Workplaces in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. This year, LCS ranked 8th in the midsize business category for companies with 150-499 employees.

"We are incredibly honored to have earned both a Top Workplaces USA and a Cincinnati Top Workplaces recognition this year," said Brittany Christerson, LCS Chief Operating Officer. "Our employees are the most important part of our business, and their hard work and commitment to our customers is deeply valued. I feel so fortunate to work alongside these dedicated professionals each and every day—having their success acknowledged on a national level is a much-deserved honor."

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, LCS develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage Service Desk Software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information about LCS, please visit LCS.com.

