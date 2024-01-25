London House Orlando Celebrates Grand Opening of The Drawing Room Cigar Club

We are delighted to unveil The Drawing Room Cigar Club, a testament to our commitment to providing our members with the ultimate luxury experience Post this

"We are delighted to unveil The Drawing Room Cigar Club, a testament to our commitment to providing our members with the ultimate luxury experience," said a representative at London House Orlando. "This world-class cigar lounge will be a haven for enthusiasts."

Members of The Drawing Room will enjoy exclusive access to this exquisite lounge, along with a range of amenities that include:

Multiple lounging areas, both indoors and outdoors, creating an inviting space for members to gather, relax, and unwind.

A large bar adorned with an extensive selection of premium spirits, elegantly complemented by a curated collection of ultra-premium and rare cigars sourced from the corners of the globe.

Two private meeting rooms, providing an exclusive space for intimate gatherings and discussions.

A temperature-controlled humidor room boasting over 200 lockers, ensuring cigars are perfectly preserved for the discerning aficionados.

A dedicated retail humidor room, offering a selection of exquisite cigars available for purchase.

Four spacious lounging areas adorned with large TVs for entertainment, providing members with ample spaces to unwind and savor their cigars in style.

The Drawing Room Cigar Club reflects the high standards that London House is celebrated for, with a dedicated construction team ensuring its perfection. The club is now officially open, and members can start enjoying this unparalleled experience.

For more information about London House Orlando and the Drawing Room Cigar Club, visit https://londonhouse.life/ or call (407) 792-0157.

More About London House

As a private club, London House Orlando offers an array of membership tiers to its discerning clientele, including the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and Corporate Memberships. These memberships are designed to cater to members' specific needs and preferences and provide exclusive access to the club's amenities.

To learn more about membership, inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

