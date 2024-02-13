London House Orlando Launches New Menu, À La Carte Cuisine

Each dish is created to deliver an extraordinary dining experience, inviting our guests on a culinary journey that celebrates the finest flavors from across Europe. Post this

"Our new menu represents a culmination of creativity, passion, and dedication to culinary excellence," said a representative from London House Orlando. "Each dish is created to deliver an extraordinary dining experience, inviting our guests on a culinary journey that celebrates the finest flavors from across Europe."

Featuring an array of European-inspired delicacies such as the 12-Hour Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder, served with pistachios, pomegranate, labna & vine leaves, quinoa & farro. The menu showcases the finest ingredients sourced locally and from around the globe, expertly prepared to perfection. From delicate starters to indulgent desserts, each offering reflects the distinctive flair and sophistication that define the London House experience.

Complementing the new dishes are London House's hand-crafted cocktails and curated wine selection, carefully chosen to enhance the menu's flavors and delight the senses. Whether enjoying a classic cocktail or discovering a new favorite vintage, guests are invited to savor every sip and revel in the art of beverage pairing.

Beyond the culinary journey, London House continues to provide an unparalleled dining experience characterized by refined ambiance and personalized service. From the elegant surroundings to the attentive staff, every detail is designed to ensure that every visit to London House is a truly memorable occasion.

For more information about London House Orlando, please visit https://londonhouse.life/ or call (407) 792-0157.

More About London House

As a private club, London House Orlando offers an array of membership tiers to its discerning clientele, including the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and Corporate Memberships. These memberships are designed to cater to members' specific needs and preferences and provide exclusive access to the club's amenities.

To learn more about membership, inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Media Contact

Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954 - 773 - 9920, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/

SOURCE London House Orlando