Lone Star Circle of Care and Delfina Partner to Improve the Health and Wellbeing of Pregnant Women in Austin, Texas

LSCC and Delfina will now expand access to Delfina Care for eligible patients across LSCC's participating locations in the greater Austin community. Delfina was selected for its deep commitment to health equity and its mission to provide care to underserved populations, ensuring access to high-quality healthcare for all. This collaboration aligns with Delfina's goal of improving maternal health outcomes for all mothers, regardless of background.

Through this partnership, Delfina Care will provide LSCC OBGYN clinicians with advanced tools and resources, including patient access to doulas, to deliver more proactive and personalized care, enhance the patient experience, and address the specific needs of Austin's diverse community. Together, LSCC and Delfina are taking significant steps toward better, more equitable maternal health outcomes.

"Partnering with LSCC to bring Delfina Care to Austin is a deeply meaningful step in our journey to transform maternal health," said Priyanka Vaidya, Chief Product Officer at Delfina. "As a mom, I know how crucial it is to have compassionate, personalized support during pregnancy. We're excited to see how our technology will make a meaningful difference in the lives of expectant mothers, offering them the care and attention they truly deserve. This collaboration will improve patient care and create a nurturing environment where every mother feels valued and supported throughout her pregnancy."

"Our partnership with Delfina Care is truly transforming how we deliver maternal health services, enhancing both outcomes and the overall patient experience at LSCC," said Dalton Douglas, Vice President of Business Intelligence & Population Health at LSCC. "We're already seeing encouraging improvements in patient care and the clinician's expanded toolkit for our pregnant patients, and we're excited to offer Delfina Care at LSCC."

Delfina Care offers several key features that benefit LSCC's patients and clinicians, including:

A user-friendly pregnancy app available in English and Spanish that enables pregnant patients to track their health, connect with their care team, and access personalized educational content.

24/7 culturally competent virtual support, ensuring patients receive continuous care and guidance through pregnancy and postpartum challenges.

Clinically validated machine learning models that identify patients who might benefit from interventions early to prevent complications.

Access to clinical and customizable workflows, empowering LSCC clinicians to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.

"Our partnership with LSCC represents a pivotal step in addressing the maternal health crisis facing Texan mothers," said Senan Ebrahim, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Delfina. "By combining Delfina's data-driven approach with LSCC's deep-rooted commitment to community health in Texas, we are empowering providers and families across the state with the tools needed to close gaps in care, reduce health disparities, and improve pregnancy outcomes on a much larger scale."

Due to the overwhelming interest in Delfina, LSCC is currently prioritizing enrollment for high-risk patients and is working with Delfina to thoughtfully scale the program. To learn more about Delfina Care, please visit delfina.com. For more information about LSCC, visit lonestarcares.org.

About Delfina

Delfina is a leader in AI-powered personalized pregnancy care. Delfina Care is the world's first comprehensive maternal health platform that leverages predictive analytics to transform maternal and child health outcomes. Using proprietary models and connecting communities, Delfina empowers clinicians to deliver personalized care plans for every pregnancy, improving outcomes and supporting patients on their journey. Learn more at delfina.com.

About Lone Star Circle of Care (LSCC)

Lone Star Circle of Care is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing accessible, patient-centered healthcare to Texas residents. Committed to addressing health inequities and promoting community wellness, LSCC delivers high-quality care regardless of a patient's ability to pay, ensuring that everyone has access to the healthcare they need. Learn more at lonestarcares.org.

