Lone Star College and Griffin & Strong, P.C. invite local business owners for Disparity Study public hearings

Local Business Owners invited to attend Disparity Study Public Hearings

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of ongoing efforts to ensure equity and access, Lone Star College (LSC) has engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a Disparity Study to determine whether there is a significant, statistical disparity between the availability of qualified, willing and able Historically Underutilized (HUB), small (SBE), minority-owned (MBE), woman-owned (WBE), veteran (VBE) or service disabled veteran-owned (SDVBE) firms and the utilization of such businesses by LSC.

The Disparity Study will gather information necessary to determine whether all qualified firms have the maximum practicable opportunity to compete for and participate in LSC's procurement of prime contracts and associated subcontracts and, if indicated by the evidence, will support the use of strategies to ensure such opportunities.

In the interest of preserving public health amid COVID-19 concerns, Griffin & Strong, P.C., a law and public policy consulting firm, will conduct (2) two virtual public hearings on LSC's behalf. Community members are invited to share their experiences, both positive and negative, doing business with or pursuing business with LSC.

We encourage your participation and look forward to your feedback on how LSC can improve diverse representation in public contracting. As a part of the public record, all comments will be recorded and may be used as anecdotal evidence for the Disparity Study.

Virtual Public Hearing Date(s) and Time(s):

Public Hearing: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 , from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST

, from 5:30 p.m. – Public Hearing: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 , from noon – 1 p.m. CST

REGISTER HERE:

Tuesday – March 5, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. CST

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqduGqrDwtE9QahpYhwuQv9lINIqmXTrm5

Wednesday – March 6, 2024 at noon CST https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqfu6vpjkjH9QR-uwleEU7JJmM56GsePdE

Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the hearing. For questions or concerns, please email GSPC at [email protected]. Also, visit our website at www.LSCDisparityStudy.com.

About Griffin & Strong, P.C.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies.

