Lone Star College and Griffin & Strong, P.C. invite local business owners to our virtual public information meeting for the 2025 Disparity Study

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of ongoing efforts to ensure equity and access, Lone Star College engaged Griffin & Strong, P.C. ("GSPC") to conduct a Disparity Study to determine whether there is a significant, statistical disparity between the availability of qualified, willing and able Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB), Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs), Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs), and/or Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) and the utilization of such businesses by Lone Star College.

The Disparity Study will gather information necessary to determine whether all qualified firms have the maximum practicable opportunity to compete for and participate in Lone Star College's procurement of prime contracts and associated subcontracts and, if indicated by the evidence, will support the use of strategies to ensure such opportunities.

In the interest of preserving public health amidst COVID-19 concerns, Griffin & Strong, P.C., a law and public policy consulting firm, will conduct (1) one virtual public informational meeting on Lone Star College's behalf. The purpose of this informational meeting is to introduce the Study to the interested public in Lone Star College's marketplace(s) and provide an overview of the Disparity Study process, including how the public can remain engaged.

We encourage your participation and look forward to sharing more insight during the informational meeting of the Study process, and how the community can get involved.

Virtual Informational Meeting Date and Time:

Informational Meeting: Thursday, December 14th, 2023 , at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM CST

https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkcuGuqz4tHNyE95vl9k_5pOoJ6uMqa2DY

Advance registration is encouraged but not required. Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the informational meeting.

For questions or concerns, please email GSPC at [email protected].

About Griffin & Strong, P.C.

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting and disparity studies.

