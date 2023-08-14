Long-Acting Injectables (LAI): Microsphere Design, Development and Scale-up, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar on long-acting injectables, learn about the selection and optimization of long-acting microsphere formulations with releases ranging from weeks to one year, applying a diverse portfolio of bioresorbable polymers to a unique polymer-based injectable microsphere platform.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register for this webinar on long-acting injectables and learn about the selection and optimization of long-acting microsphere formulations with releases ranging from weeks to one year, applying a diverse portfolio of bioresorbable polymers to a unique polymer-based injectable microsphere platform.

The presentation will showcase the selection and optimization of long-acting microsphere formulations with releases ranging from weeks to one year, applying Ashland's Viatel™ polymer portfolio to Oakwood Laboratories' Chroniject™ platform. Ashland and Oakwood Laboratories will present together, respectively discussing the chemistry of bioresorbable polymers applied to various parenteral formulations and a microsphere technology platform that offers reproducible, scalable and consistent critical quality attributes under cGMP for multiple therapeutic indications.

Ashland will show how understanding the chemistry and versatility of Viatel™ polymers helps solve challenges in controlled drug release formulations and medical devices. Ashland will also introduce their NEW Viatel™ Ultrapure polymer grades and detail the advantages of ultra-low (≤ 0.5%) residual monomer specifications.

Oakwood Laboratories will present two small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) microsphere case studies, (1) from formulation development through scale up and (2) highlighting common scale-up challenges and solutions. They showcase how varying process parameters and polymer chemistries based on lactide and glycolide make it possible to optimize drug load, release duration, particle size and encapsulation efficiency.

Join Seán McMahon, PhD, Global Business Manager – Injectables, Life Sciences, Ashland; and Rachel Galaska, Formulation Engineer, R&D, Oakwood Laboratories, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Long-Acting Injectables (LAI): Microsphere Design, Development and Scale-up.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Pull Quote

Ashland will show how understanding the chemistry and versatility of Viatel™ polymers helps solve challenges in controlled drug release formulations and medical devices.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks