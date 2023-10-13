Long Beach, California Architecture Firm, Grisafe Architecture, Featured in Season Three of Destination LA TV Series

"Appearing on Destination LA is a great way for our company to be exposed to a whole new audience who may be looking for the types of architecture services we provide." Tweet this

The episode featuring Grisafe Architecture (Season 3, Episode 12) was shown locally on CBS-LA (KCBS Channel 2). It was also shown on IGTV and is now a part of the permanent collection on Roku. You can view the segment on Grisafe Architecture on the company's YouTube Channel. Their segment features an interview with owner and lead architect Mark Grisafe, who discusses what makes Grisafe Architecture unique and how the company approaches the architectural design process. The segment and also gives viewers a peek into the company's design work, which includes residential and tenant improvement projects.

Grisafe, had this to say about the Destination LA feature, "When Destination LA approached us about appearing in their series, we were excited about the opportunity to show their local viewers what our architecture firm is all about—what makes us different and how we approach our work."

Grisafe continued, "Even though our company has been completing design projects in the Long Beach area for more than 20 years now, there are still plenty of people who have never heard of us—although they have likely seen some of our work in Long Beach and the surrounding cities. Appearing in a Destination LA episode is a great way for our company to be exposed to a whole new audience who may be looking for the types of services we provide."

Grisafe Architecture is currently taking on new residential and commercial projects in the Long Beach area. Some of their recent projects include remodeling a home on the City of Long Beach's list of Historic Landmarks, designing a new restaurant in Downtown Downey, and completing tenant improvements for several Long Beach companies.

About Grisafe Architecture

Grisafe Architecture is a full-service commercial and residential architecture firm based in Long Beach, California. They offer commercial building design and tenant improvements, new home design and home remodels, landscape design, and interior design. With every project, they strive to exceed their clients' design needs and help protect the finished projects from known risks and costly challenges. Owner and lead architect Mark Grisafe, AIA directs a talented team of designers, drafters, building code specialists, and project managers to deliver the highest level of service to every client.

About the Destination TV Series

The Destination TV Series is an Emmy-winning travel series featuring the best and most unique small businesses in cities around the United States. The series highlights hidden gems and shines a spotlight on local establishments that contribute to the fabric of cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Dallas. All episodes are produced and distributed by Making It Media, whose work can be seen on a variety of network television, streaming, and social media channels.

Media Contact

Matthew Smith, Modmacro, Inc., 1 9512003027, [email protected], https://www.modmacro.com/

SOURCE Grisafe Architecture