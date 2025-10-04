Long Island's Photo Cube Studios Nominated for Best of Long Island 2026 in the Weddings: Photo Booth Category

"This nomination reflects the joy we bring to weddings and events while also supporting the organizations that make Long Island so special," said Jessie Maier of Photo Cube Studios. Post this

"This nomination reflects the joy we bring to weddings and events while also supporting the organizations that make Long Island so special," said Jessie Maier of Photo Cube Studios.

In addition to weddings and private celebrations, Photo Cube Studios proudly extends special nonprofit rates to charitable organizations. The company has partnered with groups such as A1 Cares, Jericho Public Library, Nassau County, and Tunnel to Towers to bring professional, high-quality photo booth experiences to community events and fundraisers.

Photo Cube Studios is also recognized as a Preferred Vendor with Brides of Long Island, a distinction shared by only a select few photo booth companies. This recognition underscores its reputation as a trusted choice for couples planning their dream wedding.

Voting for Best of Long Island 2026 is open from October 1 through December 15, 2025. Supporters can vote once per day at www.bestoflongisland.com by selecting Weddings → Photo Booth → Photo Cube Studios.

Photo Cube Studios, LLC is a Rockville Centre–based luxury photo booth company serving Long Island and New York City weddings, milestone celebrations, nonprofit fundraisers, and corporate events. With upscale booth experiences, innovative technology, and a community-first spirit, Photo Cube Studios continues to set the standard for photo booth entertainment in the region.

