Long Lines Deploys OpenVault Congestion Manager to Boost Network Performance and Subscriber Experiences

Congestion Manager is a cloud-based solution that is quickly and seamlessly integrated into existing DOCSIS broadband networks. It is designed to pinpoint the sources of traffic bottlenecks, enabling automated real-time resolutions that ensure fair share delivery of broadband services – improving consumer satisfaction and NPS scores and squeezing the most capacity out of the DOCSIS plant.

"Our commitment to our subscribers is to deliver the best-possible broadband experience," said Larry L. Larsen, Director of Information Technology for Long Lines. "OpenVault's Congestion Manager is providing us with unprecedented visibility into network traffic conditions, expediting and automating our ability to correct incidents in near-real time and provide superior connectivity for the communities we serve."

"As individual broadband usage rises to new levels, the importance of tools that ensure the highest Quality of Experience for all subscribers is increasing," said Keith Broach, Executive Vice President of Global Sales for OpenVault. "Using Congestion Manager's automated management capabilities, Long Lines is amplifying its ability to operate its networks at peak levels to assure that its customers receive maximum benefit from their broadband subscriptions."

Long Lines has served the Sergeant Bluff, Iowa area since 1941. Today, Long Lines serves thousands of customers with High-Speed Internet, Streaming Television, and Phone service in 27 communities throughout Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska, and Southeast South Dakota.

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

