Long-Standing Family Dental Practice, Amarillo Dental Associates, Launches New Website

According to Amarillo-born-and-raised Ryan A. Street, DDS, Amarillo Dental Associates continues to serve multiple generations of families at the same practice where he received dental care as a child. In 2008, Dr. Street assumed ownership of the all-age dental practice.

"It is tremendously rewarding to provide the same personalized attention to patients that I received growing up. Of course, the practice has changed a bit, since dentistry has gone largely digital. However, It is crucial to our team that we continue to provide the same personalized attention and premium care, even as we leverage the power of technology to our advantage," Dr. Street said.

Technologically advanced equipment and devices that Amarillo Dental Associates use include CBCT scanners, intraoral scanners, 3D impressions, soft tissue lasers, digital X-rays, electronic apex locators, prophy-jet polishers, and more.

To ensure Amarillo Dental Associates continues to provide premium care to friends and neighbors in Amarillo, team members constantly pursue continuing education efforts. Moreover, the practice aims to educate patients about the importance of maintaining good oral health, from their very first interaction with the dentists and support staff at Amarillo Dental Associates.

"We know that in today's digital world, our first opportunity to educate patients about dental care is often our website, so it was important to us to update our website to share valuable, educational information," said Dr. Street.

A graduate of Baylor University in Waco, Dr. Street earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas before returning to his hometown to begin practicing. An Eagle Scout, Dr. Street was thrilled to welcome fellow Eagle Scout, Amarillo native, and U.S. serviceman, Dr. Ryan D. Hyde to Amarillo Dental Associates.

Dr. Hyde has spent the last two decades serving in the U.S. Military, and today continues to serve as Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. Dr. Hyde graduated from Texas Tech University and later earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas School of Dentistry.

"At Amarillo Dental Associates, we really do treat our patients like family, because our practice is a family. I've known Dr. Street for 40 years. We grew up just down the street from one another. Then, we both came home to Amarillo to practice, and we are thrilled to be raising our children here. It is our honor and privilege to care for our friends, neighbors, and their families here in Amarillo," said Dr. Hyde.

As a comprehensive, all-age dental practice. Amarillo Dental Associates provides a range of treatments and services, including:

Preventative Dentistry: cleanings, exams, oral cancer screenings, custom mouthguards

Pediatric Dentistry: sealants, fluoride treatments

Restorative Dentistry: crowns, bridges, dentures, fillings

Cosmetic Dentistry: teeth whitening, cosmetic bonding, dental veneers, microabrasion

Periodontics: dental implants, bone & gum grafting, bone regeneration, deep cleanings

Sleep Dentistry: snoring therapy and treatment for obstructive sleep apnea

TMJ Treatment: bite splints, custom night guards

About Amarillo Dental Associates

Amarillo Dental Associates is a privately owned dental practice that has been serving Amarillo, TX, and surrounding communities since 1975. Amarillo Dental Associates treats patients of all ages in their state-of-the-art practice. Amarillo Dental Associates is located at 4525 Van Winkle Drive, Amarillo, TX 79119. For more information, visit https://www.amarillodentalassociates.com or call 806-355-7463.

