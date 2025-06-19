Long-Term Recovery from Disasters and Humanitarian Crises Worldwide Gets a Boost from a $500,000 Grant to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Bohemian Foundation's generous gift to CDP will help strengthen communities' abilities to recover from disasters and be better prepared for future crises.
WASHINGTON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), a nonprofit organization that mobilizes philanthropy to support long-term recovery from disasters, today announced a $500,000 grant from Bohemian Foundation. The grant will support CDP's efforts to galvanize philanthropic support so disaster-affected communities in the U.S. and abroad can rebuild and recover stronger.
"Tens of thousands across the country are picking up the pieces from the loss and destruction caused by severe storms and extreme weather while humanitarian crises persist around the world," said Patricia McIlreavy, CDP's president and CEO. "We know that communities need critical resources and agency in decision-making as they navigate recovery. Through grantmaking, broad-scale education and partnership, we are rallying the philanthropic community around our vision of a world where all people can thrive. We are grateful to Bohemian Foundation for sharing this vision and for its history of generous support to CDP to help make this world a reality."
CDP funds a wide range of critical programs in communities devastated by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and other natural hazards, as well as humanitarian crises. These include mental health initiatives, housing repair, food access and other essential services. CDP also offers free educational resources and advises corporations, foundations and individual donors to ensure that they can more effectively support equitable, community-led disaster preparedness and recovery.
About Bohemian Foundation
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national and global efforts to build strong communities.
About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy
The Center for Disaster Philanthropy mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions, and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.
Kristina Moore, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, 1 (720) 583-5325, [email protected], https://disasterphilanthropy.org
