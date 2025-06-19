Long-Term Recovery from Disasters and Humanitarian Crises Worldwide Gets a Boost from a $500,000 Grant to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Through grantmaking, broad-scale education and partnership, we are rallying the philanthropic community around our vision of a world where all people can thrive. Post this

CDP funds a wide range of critical programs in communities devastated by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, and other natural hazards, as well as humanitarian crises. These include mental health initiatives, housing repair, food access and other essential services. CDP also offers free educational resources and advises corporations, foundations and individual donors to ensure that they can more effectively support equitable, community-led disaster preparedness and recovery.

About Bohemian Foundation

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national and global efforts to build strong communities.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions, and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

