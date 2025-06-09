Long-Time Dealmaker Jeremy Segal Tapped to Strengthen House of Bricks® Advisory Board

With over $9B in deal experience and a legacy of strategic growth at Progress, LogMeIn, and Akamai, Jeremy Segal joins House of Bricks® to help founders scale smarter, partner faster, and exit stronger. His appointment signals a major step forward in HoB's mission to bring enterprise-grade M&A insight to early-stage founders — Brick by Brick®.
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- House of Bricks®, the execution-first advisory platform for Seed to Series A founders, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Segal, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Progress, to its Advisory Board. Leading over 40 deals (including acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate investments, and strategic partnerships) amounting to greater than $9B in deal value, Jeremy brings world-class M&A experience and strategic growth insight to founders building for scale — Brick by Brick®.
Throughout his career at Akamai, LogMeIn, and Progress, Jeremy has led global dealmaking from sourcing and diligence, to negotiation and integration. His experience navigating all types of M&A transactions makes him a great ally for founders preparing for strategic growth, partnerships, or exit.
"Jeremy's ability to identify, negotiate, and integrate high-value acquisitions makes him a major asset for our clients," said Adam House Sr., Founder and CEO of House of Bricks®. "He brings the kind of enterprise perspective that's often missing in early-stage ecosystems — and his operational lens on M&A is exactly what our founders need as they become investor-ready."
"Founders often overlook strategic partnerships and M&A as growth levers," said Jeremy Segal. "What excites me about House of Bricks® is their operational approach to scale. It's not theoretical, they roll up their sleeves and build alongside the founder."
He joins House of Bricks® as the company scales its S.O.S.™ (Strategy, Innovation, Measurement, People, Leverage, Execution) framework, expands its Advisory Board, and deepens its community-driven execution model.
His appointment supports HoB's broader mission to create investor-ready, exit-ready founders, and to empower veteran leaders transitioning to the next chapter of life — with the strength of a tribe and the power of execution.
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@thehouseofbricks/videos
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/adamhousesr/
Media Contact
Paul Riedner, House of Bricks Advisory Services, 1 651-380-7669, [email protected], https://houseofbricks.io
SOURCE House of Bricks Advisory Services
Share this article