Long-Time Dealmaker Jeremy Segal Tapped to Strengthen House of Bricks® Advisory Board

"Jeremy's ability to identify, negotiate, and integrate high-value acquisitions makes him a major asset for our clients," said Adam House Sr., Founder and CEO of House of Bricks®. "He brings the kind of enterprise perspective that's often missing in early-stage ecosystems — and his operational lens on M&A is exactly what our founders need as they become investor-ready."

"Founders often overlook strategic partnerships and M&A as growth levers," said Jeremy Segal. "What excites me about House of Bricks® is their operational approach to scale. It's not theoretical, they roll up their sleeves and build alongside the founder."

He joins House of Bricks® as the company scales its S.O.S.™ (Strategy, Innovation, Measurement, People, Leverage, Execution) framework, expands its Advisory Board, and deepens its community-driven execution model.

His appointment supports HoB's broader mission to create investor-ready, exit-ready founders, and to empower veteran leaders transitioning to the next chapter of life — with the strength of a tribe and the power of execution.

