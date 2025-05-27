Long-Time Pastor Shares a Collection of Meditations and Wisdom on a Variety of Topics

"I've attempted to keep the articles fresh and readable, speaking about something that people could easily understand rather than getting bogged down in theology or debate over some social issue." Post this

"From the first article to the last, I have written each one in relationship to something I have seen during that week," said Lee. "I've attempted to keep the articles fresh and readable, speaking about something that people could easily understand rather than getting bogged down in theology or debate over some social issue."

"Little Sermons That I Have Seen" was originally released in 1996. Since that time, many people have requested a copy. After Lee passed away on November 21, 2023, at the age of 86, The Virgil Lee Family Foundation decided to reprint the book. The foundation was established in 2024 to honor Lee's legacy and continue to share his writing, as well as to sponsor acts of love and kindness that make a meaningful impact in the local community.

"Little Sermons That I Have Seen"

By Virgil R. Lee

About the author

Virgil R. Lee was a Methodist pastor in the South Georgia Annual Conference for over forty years. His final appointment was as district superintendent of the Americus District of the United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Sue, returned to Thomasville, Georgia, for retirement, where he continued to be involved in all aspects of community life. The Lees have two children, Allen and Suzanne. To learn more, please visit http://www.virgilleefamilyfoundation.org.

