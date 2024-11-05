Long Time Wall Street Professional - Mark Martini, former Bear Stearns, Bank of America and Deutsche Banker and Broker, Launches WimbledonGlobal
Wall Street veteran, Mark Martini, Business Development, and Investor Relations specialist, launches WimbledonGlobal a financial services practice providing capital markets and strategic wealth investments and services.
PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK , Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wimbledon Global, based in Palm Beach and New York will provide,
1) Capital Markets Investments & Services to corporate issuers enabling companies to raise growth capital, at the same time, WimbledonGlobal will provide traditional and alternative investments and services, including, private and public vehicles to institutional investors, family offices and private wealth clients, and,
2) Strategic Wealth Investments & Services to the UHNW /HNW segment of the private wealth team, including,
i) Sports & Entertainment industry,
ii) Entrepreneurs & Business Owners,
iii) Private Equity & Corporate Executives
Martini, WimbledonGlobal's founder and CEO, an adjunct business professor at Fordham University's, Mario Gabelli School of Business, has served as a managing director in several leadership roles at Bear Stearns, Bank of America, Cantor Fitzgerald and Deutsche Bank, providing investment banking, capital markets, sales and trading, and proprietary research and services to the broader investment community for more than a quarter of a century.
Martini, who earned a juris doctor, and bachelor's degree from Villanova University, remarked, "The investment banking, capital markets, sales and trading efforts on wall street have been totally consolidated amongst the top 6 bulge bracket firms, who tend to be positioned and focused on covering and providing intellectual capital to the top 50 institutional investors and showcasing multi-billion dollar corporate deals, potentially leaving a void for more suitable qualified investors, who maybe a more ideal investor for a corporate issuer and recipient of a firm's intellectual capital and research; thus, creating an opportunity for a new market entrant and player, like WimbledonGlobal to serve our clients' best interests with a more boutique firm mentality and approach".
"Launching WimbledonGlobal as a new practice with a blank canvass, enables us to grow organically and creatively enabling our ability to tailor and serve our clients via potential new business partnerships, ventures, and affiliations. There is also a potential opportunity in the future to add fee-based asset management opportunities via WimbledonGlobal as an exciting segment and growth path, which can be accretive to our initial and present capital markets and strategic wealth efforts," commented Martini.
Media Contact
WimbledonGlobal Media & Investor Relations, WimbledonGlobal, 1 561.501.0032, [email protected], www.WimbledonGlobal.com
SOURCE WimbledonGlobal
Share this article