Long-Travel Piezo XY Nanopositioning / Scanning Stages offering Ultra-Precise Motion and Long-Term Stability are Available for Fast Delivery

AUBURN, Mass., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanometer adjustment precision, wear-free operation, and clean-room compatibility is critical in applications such as super-resolution microscopy, micro-assembly, beam delivery, photonics, and optical metrology, often requiring continuous 24/7 operation. To address these needs, PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, announces fast delivery of its PIHera series of XY piezo flexure nanopositioners with XY travel ranges spanning 50 µm to 1500 µm. The PIHera family, includes over 60 compact X, Z, and XY nanopositioning stages with absolute-measuring nano-precision capacitive sensors for extreme linearity and repeatability of motion.

Vibration-Free Motion, Ultra-High-Resolution Performance, Fast Response

Compared to traditional motorized systems that rely on mechanical bearings, flexure-guided piezo positioning stages offer several key benefits: they provide wear-free motion without vibration, achieve virtually unlimited resolution, and respond quickly. The design, which excludes rolling elements, eliminates bearing rumble, thus ensuring the uniformity and straightness/flatness of movement. PIHera precision closed-loop XY stages incorporate absolute-measuring direct-metrology capacitance sensors, enabling resolutions down to 0.1 nanometers. These stages feature a compact design optimized through FEA (Finite Element Analysis) for high stiffness and extended operational life. Direct metrology offers greater stability and linearity than inferred metrology feedback with strain-based sensors. The cost-effective nature, only 0.02% deviation from perfect linearity, and optional vacuum compatibility make these compact stages well-suited for applications demanding frictionless, vibration-free, and highly accurate positioning.

Tested in Space, Trusted on Earth

Powered by PI's proprietary PICMA® multilayer piezo stacks – tested by NASA/JPL for 100 billion cycles and used on the Mars Rover – PIHera piezo stages offer unique advantages for long-term industrial and research applications, including a wide temperature tolerance from -20 °C to 80 °C.

Digital Motion Controller

PIHera stages can be operated with the E-727 piezo controller that offers advanced motion control capabilities tailored for high-precision nanopositioning applications. Designed with digital servo control and 24-bit resolution, it enables sub-nanometer positioning accuracy and dynamic performance. Its built-in notch filters, and automatic parameter optimization ensure superior stability and responsiveness, even in demanding high-throughput applications. The E-727 supports multiple interfaces — including USB, Ethernet, and SPI — for seamless system integration, and it's compatible with a range of capacitive, strain gauge, and piezoresistive sensors.

Industries Served

Semiconductor metrology, photonics alignment, fiber positioning, interferometry, microscopy, biotech, life-sciences, med-tech, photonics

