Long Tube Headers Releases Headers For The Sixth Generation Chevy Camaro

LTH has always had the longest, highest flowing headers on the market, that's why they are on the World Record Holding JPC Racing S650 Mustang," says George Rumore, VP of Sales. "Expanding our legendary headers into the sixth generation Camaro lineup is the latest step in LTH's continued growth." Post this

"We are excited to bring our long tube headers to sixth generation Chevy Camaro owners." Said Josh Adams, Founder and CFO for Long Tube Headers. "How many times have these car owners spent hours trying to mount headers that don't fit quite right? Why do they have to choose between performance and appearance? Our headers are meticulously designed to fit perfectly, and they look as good as they sound in our exclusive Titan™ finish."

LTH offers long tube headers for a wide variety of vehicles in packages ranging from parts and accessories to full header kits. They manufacture all their headers in the USA and stand behind them with a lifetime warranty. Anyone looking to learn more about LTH can visit the company website at www.LongTubeHeaders.com or call them directly at 864.764.5772.

Media Contact

George Rumore, Long Tube Headers, 1 864.764.5772, [email protected], www.longtubeheaders.com

SOURCE Long Tube Headers