Long Tube Headers Releases Headers For The Sixth Generation Chevy Camaro

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long Tube Headers (LTH) has launched new headers for the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro. This latest product release brings the legendary quality, flow, fitment, performance, and finish of their product line to a new group of automotive enthusiasts.
"LTH has always had the longest, highest flowing headers on the market, and that's why they are on the World Record Holding S650 Mustang from JPC Racing," says George Rumore, VP of Sales for Long Tube Headers. "Expanding our legendary headers into the sixth generation Camaro lineup is just the latest step in LTH's continued growth. These cars have become commonplace at drag strips and hot rod events. Now they have access to the best headers on the market."
"We are excited to bring our long tube headers to sixth generation Chevy Camaro owners." Said Josh Adams, Founder and CFO for Long Tube Headers. "How many times have these car owners spent hours trying to mount headers that don't fit quite right? Why do they have to choose between performance and appearance? Our headers are meticulously designed to fit perfectly, and they look as good as they sound in our exclusive Titan™ finish."
LTH offers long tube headers for a wide variety of vehicles in packages ranging from parts and accessories to full header kits. They manufacture all their headers in the USA and stand behind them with a lifetime warranty. Anyone looking to learn more about LTH can visit the company website at www.LongTubeHeaders.com or call them directly at 864.764.5772.
