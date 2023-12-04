Longboard® Announces New Line of "Speckle" Powder-Coat Finishes

"Our new finishes not only demonstrate our creative capabilities but also emphasize our steadfast dedication to upholding stringent performance and quality benchmarks within our production facility." - Simon Louw, Plant Manager Post this

The terracotta tones infuse a touch of rustic richness, imbuing buildings with a sense of organic warmth and depth. Simultaneously, the stone finishes impart a sense of sturdiness and refinement, lending a classic yet contemporary feel to the architectural façade.

In line with Longboard's established legacy of unwavering quality and environmental stewardship, these new finishes adhere rigorously to the same elevated benchmarks that have consistently defined the brand. Notably, these finishes are VOC-free, LBC Red List Free, and entirely recyclable.

Additionally, these captivating speckle finishes will be made available on products within the Longboard ECO™ category, a proud initiative integrating recycled content to significantly reduce embodied carbon.

This unwavering commitment to sustainable architectural solutions aligns seamlessly with contemporary environmental standards, ensuring a harmonious balance between aesthetics and eco-friendliness.

This introduction of new finishes marks a milestone in the evolution of architectural possibilities, inviting architects and designers to explore fresh horizons and craft compelling, environmentally responsible designs that resonate with both aesthetics and sustainability goals. Longboard's commitment to quality, innovation, and eco-friendliness sets a new standard, ensuring that architectural elegance and environmental consciousness remain harmoniously intertwined in modern construction practices.

Simon Louw, Longboard's plant manager, highlighted the rigorous process that finishes must undergo before being released:

"Our new finishes not only demonstrate our creative capabilities but also emphasize our steadfast dedication to upholding stringent performance and quality benchmarks within our production facility.

Each finish undergoes meticulous internal and third-party testing to ensure the powder's color accuracy, overall quality, and resilience. All finishes are held to a strict minimum standard of AAMA 2604.

For our clients, this translates to finishes that ensure both outstanding aesthetics and exceptional performance."

About Longboard® Architectural Products:

Established in 2005, Longboard® Architectural Products is a trusted manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles. These profiles, offered in a versatile palette of woodgrain, solid color, specialty and custom powder-coat finishes, cater to both interior and exterior design requirements.

Longboard's unwavering mission is to foster product innovation, prioritize Client satisfaction, and set industry standards for sustainability by creating products that significantly reduce carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle.

The company holds ICC ESR-4183 and ESR-4184 certifications, proudly manufactures in North America, and maintains its headquarters in British Columbia, Canada.

