Longboard® Architectural Products Achieves ISO 9001 & 14001 Certifications

Both ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications require rigorous assessments by third-party bodies, symbolizing Longboard's unwavering commitment to quality management, environmental responsibility, and sustainable practices. Post this

ISO 9001 sets international benchmarks for quality management systems, establishing criteria for organizations to institute and sustain effective quality practices. This certification underscores Longboard's commitment to consistently meeting customer and regulatory requirements.

In contrast, ISO 14001 is dedicated to environmental management systems, guiding organizations in establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving effective environmental practices. Emphasizing compliance, sustainability, and continual improvement, this certification reinforces Longboard's dedication to environmental responsibility.

Both certifications require rigorous assessments by third-party bodies, symbolizing Longboard's unwavering commitment to quality management, environmental responsibility, and sustainable practices.

As a premier manufacturer of extruded architectural aluminum products, Longboard continues to distinguish itself in the marketplace by expertly intertwining innovation, sustainability, and quality in the creation of its architectural products.

These two new certifications complement Longboard's growing list of third-party certifications and standards, including Miami-Dade County Notice of Assessment, various ASTM standards, CAN/ULC Standards, and more. This reaffirms Longboard's position as a leader in the industry, consistently meeting the highest international standards for quality and environmental responsibility.

About Longboard® Architectural Products:

Established in 2005, Longboard® Architectural Products is a trusted manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles. These profiles, offered in a versatile palette of wood grain, solid color, specialty and custom powder-coat finishes, cater to both interior and exterior design requirements.

Longboard's unwavering mission is to foster product innovation, prioritize Client satisfaction, and set industry standards for sustainability by creating products that significantly reduce carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle.

The company holds ICC ESR-4183, ESR-4184, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, proudly manufactures in North America, and maintains its headquarters in British Columbia, Canada.

Media Contact

Bryan Giron, Longboard Architectural Products, 1-800-604-0343, [email protected], longboardproducts.com

SOURCE Longboard Architectural Products