Longboard® Expands "Link & Lock™" 2-Piece Batten Series For Greater Design Versatility

"The new HD option for our popular Link & Lock™ product allows for greater spans at higher wind loads and requires less labor when compared to our standard Link & Lock™ product that uses an internal stiffener. " - Jason Haveruk Tweet this

Another addition to the Link & Lock™ lineup is an HD variation of the 2-piece, hidden fastener batten solution. This HD option will be available in 2"x6" and 2"x8" options and come with the corresponding HD end mounts. Link & Lock™ HD boasts heightened architectural capabilities, enabling installation over larger spans without the need for a stiffener.

This Heavy-Duty innovation utilizes the same installation methods as its standard counterpart, providing seamless installation possibilities both perpendicular and end-to-end, made possible by the Link & Lock™ end mounts.

Complementing the enhanced batten lineup, Longboard introduced an array of fixed and sliding mounting brackets designed to empower designers and architects with unmatched creative freedom. These mounting brackets can be used across the standard Link & Lock™ and HD ranges to unlock the potential for dynamic installations at 45 and 90 degrees, and creates new design possibilities in the distinctive "fin" orientation.

All iterations of Link & Lock™ embrace Longboard's premium finishes, encompassing a rich spectrum of options ranging from wood grains and solid colors to naturally aged metals, specialty, and custom colors.

Jason Haveruk, Longboard's Product Manager spoke to the story behind designing these products:

"The new HD option for our popular Link & Lock™ product allows for greater spans at higher wind loads and requires less labor when compared to our standard Link & Lock™ product that uses an internal stiffener. We designed the brackets to accommodate slab deflection and to ultimately provide another tool for designers and architects to achieve their creative visions."

Longboard invites architects, builders, and construction professionals to explore the endless possibilities of these enhanced cladding systems and building products. By offering an expanded palette of aesthetic options, Longboard empowers the design community to create distinctive, eye-catching spaces.

For a comprehensive exploration of Longboard's architectural battens, visit their website.

About Longboard® Architectural Products:

Established in 2005, Longboard® Architectural Products is a trusted manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles. These profiles, offered in a versatile palette of wood grain, solid color, specialty and custom powder-coated finishes, cater to both interior and exterior design requirements.

Longboard's unwavering mission is to foster product innovation, prioritize customer satisfaction, and set industry standards for sustainability by creating products that significantly reduce carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle.

The company holds ICC ESR-4183 and ESR-4184 certification, proudly manufactures in North America, and maintains its headquarters in British Columbia, Canada.

Media Contact

Bryan Giron, Longboard Architectural Products, 8006040343, [email protected], https://longboardproducts.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Longboard Architectural Products