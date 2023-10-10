Longboard® Launches Bevel and Castellation Aluminum Plank Systems

"We envisioned a cladding system that would bring unique lighting elements and textures, one that would transform a typically 2-dimensional space, infusing it with depth, character, and a captivating play of light." - Aaron Fraser Tweet this

BEVEL PLANKS:

Inspired by traditional bevel cladding, the new bevel profiles are defined by their angled edges, which create a wedge-shaped profile. These aluminum planks exhibit a slanted or "beveled" appearance due to one of their edges being broader than the other.

Two separate aesthetics were announced, single and triple bevel profiles.

The single bevel is available in 6" widths in all current woodgrain, solid color, specialty and custom finishes. This plank offers a sophisticated aesthetic appeal that creates stunning accent features and unique textured façades.

The triple bevel is available in 6" widths in all current solid color finishes. This plank presents an ideal choice for projects requiring a sleek and modern appearance.

To simplify the construction process even further and minimize the need for specialized parts, Longboard has designed the system to be compatible with existing components from other systems, reducing waste and enhancing cost-efficiency.

CASTELLATION PLANKS:

Available in 4" and 8" widths, the new castellation profiles feature alternating projections and recessions, creating a uniform pattern of raised and lowered sections. These sections create a sense of depth and add dynamic visual effects to any space.

The new planks are incredibly versatile and can be used in various design contexts, from interior wall & partition designs to exterior cladding. In the interior space, proper lighting can accentuate the aesthetic of the castellation planks by highlighting their texture and creating captivating interplays with light and shadow.

This system was designed exclusively for vertical applications, and is available in Longboard's solid color range of finishes.

For designers looking to create a truly unique façade aesthetic, the new castellation planks offer limitless possibilities when integrated with Longboard's Link & Lock architectural batten product. The battens can be placed within the recesses of the planks at varying heights and lengths. With the additional design flexibility, this configuration of Castellation and Link & Lock™ can be produced in all of Longboard's iconic finishes.

Aaron Fraser, Longboard's Product Development Manager spoke to the story behind designing these products:

"We envisioned a cladding system that would bring unique lighting elements and textures, one that would transform a typically 2-dimensional space, infusing it with depth, character, and a captivating play of light. Our design philosophy goes beyond aesthetics; we want to bring life and energy to every structure that uses a Longboard system."

These cutting-edge cladding systems reflect their commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of the construction industry. It combines aesthetics, performance, and sustainability, offering a wide range of design possibilities while ensuring ease of installation and structural reliability.

Longboard invites architects, builders, and construction professionals to explore the endless possibilities of these enhanced cladding systems. By offering an expanded selection of aesthetic options, Longboard empowers the design community to create distinctive, eye-catching spaces.

For more information and to request samples, please visit their website.

About Longboard® Architectural Products:

Established in 2005, Longboard® Architectural Products is a trusted manufacturer of extruded aluminum profiles. These profiles, offered in a versatile palette of wood grain, solid color, specialty and custom powder-coated finishes, cater to both interior and exterior design requirements.

Longboard's unwavering mission is to foster product innovation, prioritize customer satisfaction, and set industry standards for sustainability by creating products that significantly reduce carbon emissions throughout their lifecycle.

The company holds ICC ESR-4183 and ESR-4184 certification, proudly manufactures in North America, and maintains its headquarters in British Columbia, Canada.

