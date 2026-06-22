Longcliff Introduces Mountain Village Living in Western North Carolina

Discovery Center now open in Lake Toxaway for walkable Highlands-Cashiers Plateau community with complete home packages from $1.7 million

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longcliff, a new mountain village community located in Lake Toxaway on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau, has officially opened its Discovery Center and is now welcoming visitors daily following a recent grand opening celebration on-site.

Represented exclusively by Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Longcliff introduces a walkable mountain village lifestyle to one of Western North Carolina's most sought-after regions. Located between Cashiers and Brevard along U.S. Highway 64 and less than an hour from Asheville Regional Airport, the 107-acre community combines modern mountain homes, preserved natural land, gathering spaces, wellness amenities, café & market, and a planned village center designed for year-round living and connection. Complete home packages are currently available from $1.7 million, with spec homes underway.

A Different Vision for Mountain Living

While many mountain communities in the region have traditionally emphasized privacy and seasonal retreat living, Longcliff was envisioned as a more connected and walkable experience shaped around gathering, nature, and everyday convenience.

The property is surrounded on three sides by Gorges State Park and centered around the 44-acre Longcliff Preserve, a permanently protected natural area featuring waterfalls, streams, meadows, and more than three-and-a-half miles of trails stewarded in partnership with the North American Land Trust.

Landscape architect and land planner Matt Sprouse said the unique characteristics of the property helped shape the vision for the community from the beginning.

"The land told us what it wanted to be," said Sprouse. "The property with exceptional views, and without steep slopes, offered developers the rare opportunity to create a walkable mountain village of homes and public and private gathering places, such as lawns and pavilions, a market and café, and a charming village center."

Discovery Center Now Open as Community Activity Begins

The newly opened Discovery Center offers prospective buyers and visitors an introduction to the vision, homes, land plan, and lifestyle taking shape at Longcliff. The opening follows a recent onsite grand opening celebration that brought together local residents, community leaders, and guests from across the region.

The community already has homes under construction, event spaces hosting gatherings, and a Founders Program currently underway.

Developer Ryan Stahl said the goal was to create more than a traditional mountain development.

"The mountains are a magical place where the cares of the world fall away," said Stahl. "When I envisioned Longcliff, I wanted it to be a place where people could begin a new chapter, reconnect with nature, and experience a genuine sense of community."

A Walkable Village Designed Around Gathering

Plans for Longcliff include a network of connected paths linking homes with community gathering places, outdoor spaces, and future village amenities.

Among the features planned or underway are:

The Edge, an elevated event lawn and open-air pavilion overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains

The Great Lawn, designed for concerts, seasonal festivals, food truck gatherings, and community events

Hillside Park, featuring firepits, trails, and intimate gathering spaces

A future Market and Café, currently under construction

A planned village center with restaurants, retail, and boutique lodging

A residents-only pool and fitness center with wellness programming

Nature-based educational programming and outdoor classrooms within the preserve

Longcliff's lifestyle programming is designed to support year-round mountain living rather than a purely seasonal experience. Events already underway include guided hikes, outdoor wellness activities, family programming, and community gatherings.

"This is a very social community," said David Parks, president of Everstead Signature Builder. "Neighbors wave from front porches and walk to events on the Great Lawn. The village-style plan creates opportunities for people to gather and make memories for generations to come."

Homes Designed for Modern Mountain Living

Longcliff's residential offerings include modern mountain homes designed around indoor-outdoor living, connected village life, and expansive mountain views.

Homes feature open living areas, large decks, front-porch-oriented streetscapes, and customizable plans tailored to individual homesites and view corridors. Additional residential offerings planned for future phases include village residences, condominiums, and residential lofts.

The community's location places residents near the outdoor recreation, dining, arts, and cultural experiences of Cashiers, Highlands, Brevard, and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains while introducing new walkable gathering spaces and amenities directly within Lake Toxaway.

Premier Sotheby's International Realty Named Exclusive Brokerage

As Longcliff continues to take shape, the community has partnered with Premier Sotheby's International Realty as its exclusive brokerage, bringing together a shared understanding of elevated mountain living and exceptional client service.

Throughout Western North Carolina, Premier Sotheby's International Realty is recognized for connecting sophisticated buyers with some of the region's most distinctive homes and communities.

Visit the Longcliff Discovery Center

The Longcliff Discovery Center is now open daily and welcoming visitors interested in learning more about the community, available homesites, homes under construction, and the vision for the future village.

The Longcliff Discovery Center is now open daily at 16933 Rosman Highway in Lake Toxaway, offering visitors an opportunity to explore available homesites and complete home packages from $1.7 million, view homes currently under construction, and learn more about the vision for this new walkable mountain village on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau.

Director of Sales Lori Phillips and Sales Executive Andrea Battista of Premier Sotheby's International Realty are now on-site at Longcliff. For additional information or to schedule a visit, call 828.888.0102 or visit Longcliff.com.

About Longcliff

Longcliff is a new walkable mountain village community located in Lake Toxaway on the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau of Western North Carolina. Surrounded on three sides by Gorges State Park, the 107-acre community features modern mountain homes, a 44-acre permanently protected nature preserve, connected walking trails, gathering spaces, wellness amenities, and a planned village center with a market, café, restaurants, and boutique lodging. Longcliff is designed to foster a multigenerational, year-round mountain lifestyle centered around nature, wellness, and community connection.

About the Developer

Longcliff was envisioned by developer Ryan Stahl and a team committed to creating a more connected and enduring model for mountain living in Western North Carolina. Drawing inspiration from the region's natural beauty, small-town character, and front-porch traditions, the development team has focused on thoughtful placemaking, land preservation, walkability, and community-centered design to shape a legacy mountain village for future generations.

About Everstead Signature Builder

Everstead Signature Builder creates thoughtfully designed homes and communities that reflect timeless architecture, quality craftsmanship, and enduring livability. With a focus on legacy-driven development and meaningful placemaking, Everstead approaches each project with a commitment to connection, wellness, and long-term value for residents and communities alike.

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Philips

Director of Sales

[email protected]

828-553-4710

Andrea Battista

Sales Executive

[email protected]

828-335-5553

Media Contact

Ryan Stahl, Longcliff, 1 4073420277, [email protected], longcliff.com

SOURCE Longcliff